Texas Tech football concluded its regular season with a 51-48 overtime victory over the Oklahoma Sooners at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday night. The Red Raiders stormed back from a 18-point first half deficit to clinch their best home record (6-1) since 2009, according to Tech Athletics.
The win also marked the first time Tech has ever defeated Big 12 foes Texas and Oklahoma in the same season. McGuire spoke on his historic first year as a collegiate head coach.
"There were a lot of people that were here tonight (and) here earlier in the year that can say 'I was in the Jones when Texas Tech beat Texas and OU in the same year," McGuire said. "Jones (AT&T Stadium) is a place that a lot of people do not want to come to, and what we did this year kind of brought that spirit back to life."
It was old-school shootout between the two offenses, who combined for 1,271 total yards. Both starting quarterbacks tossed for over 400 yards, including a career-high 436 for Tech gunslinger Tyler Shough.
173 of those yards went to redshirt freshman wideout Jerand Bradley, who Shough said had been a standout in practice this week.
"In my notebook, the biggest thing I wrote was 'feed number nine'," Shough said. "When in doubt I was trying to find him at all costs, so that's kind of the trust I have in him ... he just did his job, and what he does is special."
Tech entered the night looking to end a 10-game losing streak to the Sooners, but offensive miscues and lengthy Oklahoma drives put the Red Raiders behind early. Sophomore Jordan Brown put the Red Raiders in Oklahoma territory with a 67-yard return on the game's opening kickoff, but the Sooners forced and recovered a fumble on the very next play.
The Oklahoma offense proceeded to go on back-to-back touchdown drives, with a 37-yard touchdown reception to junior wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. kicking off the scoring. Big plays plagued the Tech defense all night, with three of the Sooners' four first half touchdowns coming on gains of 30 or more yards.
Senior defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson took the blame for Tech's defensive woes against the Sooners.
"We came out flat," Taylor-Demerson said. "We gave up a lot of big plays tonight, that's on me and Reggie (Pearson Jr.), we had some bad communication tonight and we gotta take responsibility for it."
Two of the four touchdowns were courtesy of Mims Jr., who finished one yard shy of his career-high with 161 receiving yards, according to Oklahoma Athletics.
The Red Raiders cut their deficit down to a single point behind 17 unanswered points late in the second quarter. A six-yard touchdown rush from senior running back SaRodorick Thompson cut the Oklahoma lead down to five, and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson intercepted Sooner quarterback Dillon Gabriel the following possession.
McGuire called Taylor-Demerson's pick the turning point in the game and touched on the senior's impact on the entire team.
"That was a huge play in the game," McGuire said. "He's a leader, he loves football ... it's good that he's coming back because I think he's only scratching the surface of how good he can be as a football player."
Sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith punched in a six-yard touchdown rush of his own four plays later, his first of two non-passing touchdowns of the game; Smith also caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Shough in the third quarter, his first career touchdown reception, according to Tech Athletics.
McGuire praised Smith's versatility and dedication throughout the season.
"He's not gonna play any defense, but he's gonna line up everywhere else," McGuire said with a smirk. "He's such a good athlete, he worked too hard to not be on the field ... excited about the way he played."
Tech took its first lead of the game (30-24) on a seven-yard SaRodorick Thompson touchdown run, his second of the game. The score also moved Thompson into sole possession of third place on Tech's all-time rushing touchdown list, according to Tech Athletics.
There would be five more lead changes in regulation and overtime, with neither team able to get more than a one-score lead. Shough connected with Bradley for a 44-yard touchdown reception to make it a 45-38 Tech lead with under nine minutes remaining, but Oklahoma responded with a touchdown drive that just lasted 1:19 to retie the game.
Both offenses traded field goals in the final five minutes, including a 43-yarder from Tech senior kicker Trey Wolff with three seconds remaining in regulation.
McGuire praised the season Wolff is having, which has been highlighted by high-pressure field goals against Texas, and now, Oklahoma.
"He's a senior, (and) he'll be able to say a lot of things about his last year, and one of them is kicking a field goal to send us to overtime and beat Texas and turn around and kicking a field goal to send us to overtime to beat OU," McGuire said. "It's pretty awesome to see that because he's such a good kid."
The Sooners began overtime on offense, though Gabriel was injured on the first play from scrimmage and missed the majority of the snaps on the series. They settled for a field goal, but kicker Zach Schmit's 34-yard attempt sailed wide right, setting the stage for Tech's third overtime win of the season.
The Red Raiders found themselves in the same boat in the subsequent series, and Wolff drilled a 35-yard attempt to unleash a storm of Tech students onto the field and end Tech's 10-game drought against the Sooners.
Wolff described his mentality heading into the consequential field goal.
"I thought our offense did a really good job of getting us down there ... missed a PAT earlier in the game and they bailed me out on the two-point conversion, so I think the least I could do was do my job" Wolff said.
The Red Raiders finish the regular season 7-5, solidifying them in fourth place in the final Big 12 standings. Now, McGuire and Co. look ahead to postseason play, with the bowl matchups set to be announced Dec. 4.
"We're excited, we can't wait to figure out where we're going and who we're playing," McGuire said. "I expect for it to be a great game, I expect for us to play at a very high level and continue to grow as a program."
