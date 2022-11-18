As temperatures in Lubbock continue to dip, an even more frigid environment awaits the Texas Tech football team when the Red Raiders travel to Ames, Iowa for a bout with the Iowa State Cyclones Saturday at 6 p.m.
Starting with a 16-degree kickoff, temperatures are expected to reach single digits during the game, according to the National Weather Service.
For those who have experience playing in Jack Trice Stadium in the late fall, such as Tech head coach Joey McGuire, there is no secret that the icy environment leaves an impression. And while they may not have realized it, Tech’s players have been preparing for the trip up north for months.
“Last year we had a day, it was about 18 (degrees) … I was telling them ‘this is just getting us ready for a November game in Ames, Iowa,” McGuire said.
With that “November game in Ames” on his team’s front doorstep, McGuire understands the impact weather can have on the game.
“We’re gonna talk about (the cold), I don’t believe in this tough guy thing of not talking about it … there’s a reality when it hits you in the face, and I want them to know about it before we get there that this is what it’s gonna be like ... now we just shut up and go play,” McGuire added.
For the better part of the week, Tech’s practices took place outside in an effort to replicate what the Red Raiders will face in Ames and in Lubbock against Oklahoma Nov. 26. Senior defensive lineman Myles Cole said the team’s energy has been consistent despite the chilly environment.
“The team responded well, they had speed, they had energy,” Cole said. “We’re still getting used to it, so we just stayed outside the whole day.”
Tech will look to veterans like Cole to fill the void left by senior edge rusher Tyree Wilson, a daunting task. Before going down with a foot injury last week against the Jayhawks, Wilson recorded a team-high seven sacks and paced the Big 12 with 14 tackles-for-loss, according to Big 12 statistics.
Defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter touched on the impact Wilson has on Tech’s defense and the challenge of replacing his output against the Cyclones.
“Extremely well-respected by his teammates, he brings a confidence to the huddle and he’s made a ton of plays for us,” DeRuyter said. “There’s a big hole, but we have guys that Im confident will fill that hole to the best of their ability
Offensively, the Red Raiders will be led by senior quarterback Tyler Shough for the second straight game; he accumulated 322 total yards in Tech’s 43-28 win over Kansas last week, including a team-high 76 on the ground.
Junior wide receiver Myles Price praised Shough’s first start since Sept. 3.
“Tyler did wonderful, had no turnovers, he did everything he was supposed to do,” Price said. “He made plays and that’s all we can ask for.”
Shough’s performance on the ground was part of an explosive rushing attack for Tech, as five different Red Raiders contributed towards a season-high 264 rushing yards against Kansas, according to Tech Athletics.
McGuire reflected on what went well in the run game against the Jayhawks, specifically the trio of Brooks-Thompson-Valdez, and how the Red Raiders can replicate that performance in Ames.
“Those three guys that played the other night … I thought they ran physical, I think they play off of each other … they’re healthy (and) when you got a healthy backfield that’s always good this time of year,” McGuire said. “The biggest thing for us is identifying what the offensive line can do well and play off of it.”
On the opposite sideline, Iowa State boasts one of the most productive offensive weapons in the country in wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson. The redshirt senior leads all Division 1 players with 97 receptions; 10 more than the next closest receiver, according to Tech Athletics.
Defense is where the Cyclones hang their hat, however, as they have allowed the least amount of points among Big 12 programs this season, according to NCAA statistics. Despite limiting four out of their seven conference opponents to 20 points or less, the Cyclones have accrued just one win in Big 12 play after opening the season 3-0.
McGuire took time to acknowledge Iowa State’s defensive prowess during his weekly news conference Monday.
“The biggest thing you see out of them is the effort that they play with,” McGuire said. “They play football the way you’re supposed to play it, especially defensive football.”
A win over the Cyclones would not only be Tech’s first on the road under McGuire, but clinch bowl eligibility for a second consecutive season. McGuire briefly acknowledged the opportunity at hand, but said the emphasis this week is on having the appropriate mindset.
“We talked about it yesterday, (the players) know what we have but we don’t keep on it,” McGuire said. “Now, it goes back to what he do all the time and being “1-0” … I think mental toughness is being where your feet are at that time, so we’ll just keep hitting that.”
