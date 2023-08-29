Fresh off an 8-5 season, Texas Tech football, led by second-year head coach Joey McGuire, will open its season against the Wyoming Cowboys at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 in Laramie, Wyoming.
The Cowboys enter this season led by 10-year head coach Craig Bohl following a 7-6 record. In a news conference ahead of the Wyoming game, McGuire spoke about Bohl.
“We’re playing one of the best coaches in the nation,” McGuire said. “He’s done nothing but win everywhere he’s gone. Five of the last seven years he’s been in bowl games, and he’s a culture builder. He hangs his hat on tough teams.”
Wyoming reps one of the toughest defenses in the nation, ranking top 50 in rushing touchdowns allowed. Coordinated behind sophomore and junior defensive ends respectively, Braden Siders and DeVonne Harris totaled over 100 yards in tackles for loss last season.
Tech will look to counteract the Cowboys’ defensive skill with their newly configured offensive line. With all five starters on the O-line playing shifting positions, McGuire said he looks forward to getting to see them all in their more natural positions to take on Wyoming's defensive line.
Playing behind the reconfigured O-line is senior running back Tahj Brooks who returns as the team’s leader in scrimmage yards from a season ago. Ahead of the matchup with the Cowboys, offensive coordinator Zach Kittley spoke about Brooks and how he plans to utilize him.
“He’s smart, he knows all the receiver routes and signals and all those things, so you're going to see him be used in a lot of facets,” Kittley said. “I’m going to move him around, line him up at receiver some, let him run some routes.”
On the opposing offense, Wyoming graduate quarterback Andrew Peasely leads a veteran-laden group. Tech’s defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter commented on the veteran play of the Cowboys and what his defense needs to be aware of.
“They (Wyoming) know how to win football games, and they're going to run the ball first, and then play action and try to take their shots where they can,” DeRuyter said. “If you don’t have your eyes in the right place, if you’re not setting great edges. If you’re not fitting your gaps, they're going to take advantage.”
Ranking 45th in the FBS in total rushing yards last season, Wyoming’s run game will present a strong challenge to Tech’s defense. According to DeRuyter, Wyoming utilizes bigger personnel groupings more than the typical Big 12 team, which Tech will look to counter with a variety of schemes.
As for the specific in-game adjustments Tech’s defense may deploy, DeRuyter offered the following insight:
“We’re going to be in both even and odd fronts. We’ll likely play with four outside linebackers when they (Wyoming) get into what we call 12 or 13 personnel with one running back, two or three tight end looks,” DeRuyter said. “When they bring an extra receiver on the field, we’ll match that with a star (safety/linebacker hybrid) and take one of our outside linebackers out and bring our safety hybrid guys C.J. (Baskerville) and B.J. (Brenden Jordan).”
Comparative to Lubbock’s 3,202 feet of elevation, War Memorial Stadium is located 7,220 feet above sea level, the highest college football stadium in the nation. To better acclimate to the altitude, McGuire says his team will arrive in Wyoming a day early.
Tech and Wyoming face off on CBS at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 to open their season.
