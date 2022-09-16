For the first time under head football coach Joey McGuire, the Red Raiders are on the road as they prepare for No. 16 North Carolina State on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The Wolfpack will be Tech’s second straight ranked opponent after the Red Raiders narrowly defeated No. 25 Houston in Lubbock last week.
Both squads will enter Saturday 2-0. While it took Tech double-overtime to knock off the Cougars and remain undefeated, N.C. State is coming off a 52-point blowout in its home opener against Charleston Southern Sept. 10.
Tech head coach Joey McGuire didn’t hide his anticipation ahead of his first road trip as a Division I head coach.
“This is why you play and get excited,” McGuire said Monday at his weekly news conference. “You have two teams that are 2-0, one of them ranked, and we’ve got a chance to play some really good football.”
Much like Houston, N.C. State returns a wealth of experience in key offensive positions. Redshirt junior Devin Leary mans the quarterback spot, where he started all 12 games last season and set the school record in touchdowns (35), according to N.C. State Athletics.
Leary is protected by an experienced offensive line: McGuire noted that the Wolfpack return four of their five starting linemen, with the only departing player being first-round NFL draft pick Ikem Ekwonu. The line has kept Leary off the turf through two games this season, having allowed just one sack and eight QB hits total, according to N.C. State Athletics.
McGuire said containing the Leary and the Wolfpack’ offense is key to having success against them.
“It’s a veteran team,” McGuire said. “(Leary)’s a pro. He’s going to play in the NFL, I mean, he’s the real deal so it’s gonna be a test for us.”
Sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith is back under center for the Red Raiders after taking home Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against No. 25 Houston last Saturday.
Smith was responsible for three touchdowns against the Cougars, but was intercepted twice, including one for a touchdown. The QB will have to solve these ball-security woes, as the Wolfpack field a defense that is tied for first in the ACC with four interceptions, according to ACC Statistics.
Smith is also heading into his second career road start; the first came in Waco against No. 8 Baylor Nov. 27, according to Tech Athletics. Junior wide receiver Myles Price said the team has complete trust in Smith.
“There’s nothing in me that says Donovan can’t get the job done,” Price said, who led the Red Raiders with 78 yards receiving against Houston. “Everybody on this team knows he can get the job done. We don’t care what nobody on the outside thinks about him. We love Donovan and we know he can do it.”
Awaiting Tech is a historically rowdy fanbase in Raleigh and it shows: the Wolfpack have won the last 10 games at Carter-Finley Stadium, according to N.C. State Athletics. McGuire said the team is aware of the reputation the Wolfpack fan base has.
“I’ve never played in that environment, but everything I hear from anybody that has is it’s an electric environment,” McGuire said. “It’s going to be a great road test.”
