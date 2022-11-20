Texas Tech football senior outside linebacker Tyree Wilson officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft Sunday through an announcement on his Twitter account.
Wilson, a potential All-American candidate, will forgo his final year of eligibility and prepare for the upcoming draft.
Wilson will also miss the Red Raiders’ season-finale against Oklahoma Nov. 26, as well as Tech’s post-season bowl game after sustaining a broken bone in his foot against Kansas Nov. 12.
Prior to the ailment, Wilson had established himself as a dominant force on the Red Raider defensive line, tallying career highs in tackles (61), tackles for loss (14) and sacks (7), according to Tech Athletics.
Despite missing Tech’s last contest against Iowa State, Wilson’s 14 tackles for loss remain first in the conference and his 0.7 sacks per game also leads the league, according to Big 12 Sports.
Wilson leaves Tech with 15.5 career sacks for the scarlet and black, half a sack shy of cracking his way into the top-10 in school history.
Formerly at Texas A&M before transferring to Tech, Wilson has amassed 109 total tackles with 29 being for a loss in his nearly three season career in Lubbock.
Wilson’s prowess as an edge rusher has garnered attention on a national scale and he is a projected first-round pick in CBS Sports’ latest 2023 NFL mock draft.
Up next for the Red Raiders is their regular-season finale against Oklahoma. Wilson, along with the rest of Tech’s senior class, will be honored prior to the 6:30 p.m. kick-off against the Sooners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.