At yesterday's media availability, Aug. 23, Texas Tech defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch spoke on his team's preparation and some of his younger players' development behind veterans Jaylon Hutchins and Tony Bradford Jr..
“You know one of the things about the defensive line, we know that different people are going to have a gameplan about coming and running the ball. We accept the challenge.” Fitch said. “I love my unit, I think it’s a physical unit and I'm just excited for those guys to hit somebody else.”
Following his redshirt season in which Blake Burris didn’t see any playing time, Fitch shared sentiments of pride for his defensive lineman’s potential ahead of his sophomore season.
“The strides that this kid has made as a walk-on offensive lineman, and to be in a rotation with the defensive line. … I mean he’s really talented, and just trying to get him still as a young player, tone him, get the game to slow down for him. What I'm really really excited about, Blake loves to be coached.” Fitch said.
Fitch went on to tell the media about his plan for his younger players minutes behind super-seniors Hutchins and Bradford Jr.. He shared that six players have his eye right now to compete for minutes, one in particular being redshirt freshman Trevon McAlpine. Fitch commented that, amidst McAlpine's absence from the game, there is a growing sense of comfort around his knee which could allow the redshirt freshman to land some minutes in the rotational lineup.
With the young core of Fitch’s defensive line not being set in stone yet, Fitch referenced how his two veterans have stepped up as leaders for the younger players on the line.
“I know that they’re just like coaches, they see different things that these young guys have. I mean when you think about Amier (Washington), when you think about Braylon (Rigsby), you think about Tre’Darius Brown, think about (Jayden) Cofield. These dudes are pups, but they see what they can end up being if they just take the rep, take the culture, and grow from it.” Fitch said.
Fitch and the Red Raiders defensive line make their debut against Wyoming’s offense, 6:30 p.m. Sep. 2 at War Memorial Stadium.
