The Texas Tech football team opened its Spring Football game at Cody Campbell Field in Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. There, the Matador (black) team defeated the Red Raider (red) team 24-6.
It’s a cloudy day for a Spring Football game at Jones AT&T Stadium. This is the first game on Cody Campbell Field. Follow me and @ChrisWilliamsDT for updates on today’s game. pic.twitter.com/XjbRTOzpIK— Arianna (@AriannaFloresDT) April 23, 2022
Head coach Joey McGuire said he was excited to be at The Jones and made notes about both sides of the ball during this spring game.
"Whenever I saw our guys in uniforms, I mean I'm not gonna lie to you my adrenaline got pumping, my heart got pumping even more because it really does mean that we're that much closer to getting ready to play real games," McGuire said.
Senior Tyler Shough, sophomore Donovan Smith and redshirt freshman Behren Morton all saw the field in the quarterback position during the game.
Shough threw two interceptions during the four-quarter game while Smith and Morton had zero.
McGuire said he has not named a leading man for the QB position in the fall and attributes the players' competitiveness in why he has yet to choose a starter.
The football team will continue its practices in July to prepare for the fall season.
The first regular season game for the Red Raiders is Saturday, Sept. 3 at a to be determined time at Jones AT&T Stadium.
