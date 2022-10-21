For the first time since Sept. 24, there will be football played at Jones AT&T Stadium when Texas Tech hosts West Virginia for its annual Homecoming game Saturday at 2 p.m. The game kicks off a late home stretch for the Red Raiders, who will finish off the regular season with four of their final six games taking place in the Hub City.
While the Red Raiders have had their fair share of issues on the road (0-3), they’ve been the opposite in Lubbock. Tech has won all of its three home contests, the last two coming against ranked opponents and ending with a field full of Tech students.
Senior offensive lineman Weston Wright spoke about the support the program has received this year and why it's different from previous seasons.
“I think, especially this year, just the belief that the entire stadium has in the team on the field,” Wright said. “You've seen two of those last three games go to overtime, and we've managed to pull it out because our guys aren't going to quit … I think once the fans start seeing that and they see how hard we play and they see some of the plays that we make, they really get behind us.”
Tech is coming off a week-long hiatus following its 41-31 loss to then-No. 7 Oklahoma State Oct. 8. Tech head coach Joey McGuire described the impact the bye week had on the team mentally and physically.
“When you’re still being able to play the game but you're banged up, I think that’s a real strain on you mentally,” McGuire said. “I think that’s why Donny (Smith) looked so good throwing the ball yesterday, Behren (Morton) looked like he did against Oklahoma State … I think just that mental break of ‘Hey I’m banged up and I get a chance not to get hit for five days” makes a big difference.”
The quarterback position has been unstable since Tech’s week one starter, Tyler Shough, went down with a shoulder injury against Murray State Sept. 3, resulting in three different hurlers getting at least one start through the team’s first seven games this season. Most recently, redshirt-freshman Behren Morton got the nod against the No. 7 ranked Cowboys, recording 455 total yards and three touchdowns.
Neither McGuire nor offensive coordinator Zach Kittley would publicly commit to a starter against the Mountaineers, though the former stated that Morton had been taking majority of the first-team snaps. McGuire also provided an update on Shough’s status and the state of the quarterback rotation.
“It was good to see Tyler throw, he was back in shoulder pads today … he looked really good,” McGuire said. “He’ll practice tomorrow and then we’ll see if he’s gonna be released. If he’s released, then you’ll see all three quarterbacks. If not, then you’ll see both (Smith and Morton) on Saturday.”
Regardless of who is behind center, the Red Raiders face another formidable defense in the Mountaineers, who are coming off a four-turnover performance against Baylor last Thursday. The West Virginia defense also currently ranks second in the conference in run defense, limiting opponents to 122 yards on the ground per game, according to West Virginia Athletics.
Despite the challenge ahead, Kittley said that his offense has improved each game in a Big 12 littered with strong defenses.
“The good things is it’s been a weekly occurrence, every week where we’re facing really good defensive fronts,” Kittley said. “I thought we made a lot of strides against Oklahoma State … just continuing to stay the course and get better and, clearly, play calling and some of that stuff helps those guys in certain scenarios.”
Leading the charge is preseason all-conference defensive lineman Dante Stills, who recorded a blocked extra point against the Bears. McGuire praised Stills during his game week news conference, adding that Tech can’t allow the senior to be a difference maker Saturday.
“He’s a ‘war daddy’. He’s a guy that loves the game, you can tell by the way he plays and he’s a very powerful guy,” McGuire said. “He’s a guy that if you let him take over a game he can really energize that defense and that team.”
The 3-3 Red Raiders will look to extend their win streak against the Mountaineers to three after losing the matchup’s previous five contests, according to Tech Athletics.
FS1 will have a live broadcast of the game.
