On the heels of its first eight-win season since 2013, Texas Tech football has released its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season.
The slate features matchups with new Big 12 members Birmingham Young University, the University of Central Florida and Houston, including the Red Raiders' first trip to Provo, Utah in program history to face the BYU Cougars on Oct. 21. Additionally, Tech's Nov. 18 meeting with UCF is its first in program history, according to Tech Athletics.
The Full 2023 Schedule 🔥 pic.twitter.com/In9YT4UX8l— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) January 31, 2023
The Red Raiders begin conference play Sept. 23 against West Virginia, and host their Big 12 home opener the following week against Houston. Tech and Houston will return to the same location as their double-overtime battle in 2022, which saw the Red Raiders pull out a 33-30 win over the No. 25 ranked Cougars at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Quarterback Tyler Shough, who started five games for Tech in 2022, will reunite with his former school Sept. 9, when the University of Oregon makes the trip to Lubbock.
Tech alternates between home and away contests in 2023 with the exception being a two-game home stretch against Oregon (Sept. 9) and Tarleton State (Sept. 16). The Red Raiders went 7-1 at Jones AT&T Stadium in 2022.
Highlights in Tech's Big 12 schedule include a Thursday-night home matchup against reigning national runner-up TCU, and a final battle against Texas, who is set to leave the conference in 2024. Notably, the Red Raiders will not face Oklahoma or Oklahoma State next season.
The Red Raiders finished their first season under head coach Joey McGuire 8-5, capping off the season with a 42-25 win over Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.