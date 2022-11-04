Last Saturday’s 45-17 loss to Baylor is a night the Texas Tech football team would like to forget quickly. Not only did the loss mark Tech’s largest under head coach Joey McGuire, it was also the Red Raiders’ first slip-up at Jones AT&T Stadium this season (which was sold out Saturday night).
Though Tech’s issues on both sides of the ball were exposed against the Bears, McGuire still managed to find bright spots in his team’s performance.
“I felt different when I came in here on Saturday night and watching the film of the last couple drives … they were still playing hard,” McGuire said. “But you’re not gonna win games turning the ball over.”
Three of Tech’s season-high five turnovers belonged to redshirt freshman quarterback Behren Morton, who came down to the earth following back-to-back 300-yard outings in his first two collegiate starts. Morton ultimately finished 11-33, the worst completion percentage (33%) by a Tech starter this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore tight end and Morton’s roommate, Mason Tharp, said they have both tried to put their respective performances in the rear view window.
“He obviously wasn’t happy with how he played, and I didn’t play the best either,” Tharp said. “We were both kind of upset about that and what we could have done better … no one has a perfect game, so just knowing that and moving on and getting better this week.”
The poor quarterback play coincided with Tech’s worst offensive output of conference play. The Red Raiders posted conference-lows in total yards (308) and points (17) against the Bears, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley reflected on what he could improve upon heading into Saturday.
“It starts with me, trying to find ways to help us be a lot more successful,” Kittley said. “I should've ran the ball more and taken a little bit of pressure off those guys .. we’re gonna try to do that moving forward and create some competition this week in practice.”
While Tech is coming off (arguably) its biggest setback of the season, there isn’t a hotter program in the Big 12 than Texas Christian University. The No. 7 Horned Frogs are a perfect 8-0 to kick off head coach Sonny Dykes’ inaugural season in Fort Worth, including a league-leading 5-0 against Big 12 opponents.
The offense has been the name of the game for the Horned Frogs, who lead the conference with 518 yards per game, according to Big 12 statistics. Senior quarterback Max Duggan leads all Big 12 quarterbacks in passing and ranks third at the position in rushing.
Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter spoke on Duggan’s progression throughout the season.
“I know he didn’t start the season, but he looks like he’s been a multiple year starter,” DeRuyter said. “He’s a guy that’s playing right now with a ton of confidence, really athletic, makes the throws … he’s definitely a concern and someone that we’ve been really impressed with.”
Duggan’s connection to junior wideout Quentin Johnston has been the main portion of the Horned Frogs’ attack throughout Big 12 play, having recorded a touchdown in each of the last four games. The 6’4”, 215 lb. Johnston currently ranks second in the Big 12 in receiving yards with 650, according to Big 12 statistics.
There will be plenty of eyes on Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, as the venue will host Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff for the first time in school history, according to TCU Athletics.
To combat the fanfare, McGuire has been preaching a “SWAT or Marine-like mentality” to his players throughout the week.
“Those Marine (and) SWAT teams are never at home whenever they go do their job,” junior tight end Mason Tharp said. “That’s the mentality we have: go there, do our job and get out.”
