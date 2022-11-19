Texas Tech football clinched bowl eligibility with a 14-10 win over Iowa State Saturday night at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. This marks the first time Tech has been bowl eligible in consecutive seasons since 2012-13, according to Tech Athletics.
As expected, offense was scarce and mistakes were plenty in the frigid Iowan environment. Junior wide receiver Myles Price fumbled on Tech's third play from scrimmage, while Iowa State's opening drive ended in a missed 30-yard field goal.
By the time the opening quarter ended, 98 yards of offense had been produced between both teams, with only 37 coming through the air.
Though senior Tyler Shough received his second straight start against the Cyclones, it was sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith who broke the ice with a one-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. The score was set up by Shough's 28-yard completion to Price two plays earlier.
Iowa State kicker Drake Nettles managed to get the Cyclones on the board the very next drive, but it was otherwise a night to forget for the redshirt junior, who had yet to attempt a field goal entering the game. Nettles missed two of his three first half field goals, including a 34-yard attempt in the dying moments of the first half.
The game remained a 7-3 scoreline until the final quarter, when Iowa State tight end hurdled Tech defensive back Rayshad Williams for a 24-yard touchdown. The score gave the Cyclones a 10-7 lead, their first of the game.
The Red Raiders responded immediately and mounted a 13-play, 77-yard touchdown drive. Shough capped off the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Baylor Cupp, Cupp's second touchdown reception of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Cyclones punted the ball away the following possession and never got it back, as Tech ran out the rest of the clock.
The Red Raiders edged out the win despite a season-low 246 yards of offense, as the heralded Iowa State defense forced five three-and-outs. While Tech's defense failed to record a takeaway, it made a pair of crucial fourth-down stops to keep the Cyclones out of the end zone.
The Red Raiders are bowl eligible under first-year head coach Joey McGuire, and will look to put an icing on their regular season when they host Oklahoma in Lubbock next week.
