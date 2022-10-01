Texas Tech football lost its first conference game of the season Saturday, falling to Kansas State 37-28 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, KS. The Wildcats rode a 17-point fourth quarter to their seventh straight win over the Red Raiders.
Led by a pair of huge runs from senior quarterback Adrian Martinez, Kansas State's offense came screaming out of the gates on its opening drive. Martinez took the first play of the game for a 57-yard run, then scored the following snap on a 18-yard touchdown scramble.
Tech's defense limited the Wildcats to field goals on the next two possessions, but three straight turnovers from the offense stifled any momentum in the Red Raiders' direction. In back-to-back drives in the second quarter, sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith was intercepted by Kansas State's Austin Moore and junior running back Tahj Brooks lost his first fumble of the season.
Tech didn't get on the scoreboard until the final minutes of the first half, when sophomores Donovan Smith and Nehemiah Martinez connected for a six-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown capped off Tech's longest drive to that point (nine plays, 86 yards) and cut the Wildcats' lead to six.
A defensive stop gave the ball back to Smith and the offense, who quickly marched into Kansas State territory and into field goal range. Tech kicker Trey Wolff drilled a career-long 51-yard field goal to send the Red Raiders into the half trailing 13-10, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech's defense held the Wildcats scoreless in the second quarter, allowing the offense the time to climb back in the game. Freshman defensive lineman Joseph Adedire was credited with his first career sack and senior defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson forced a fumble on KSU running back Deuce Vaughn to highlight the quarter for the Red Raiders.
Vaughn's fumble marked the first of his career, according to ESPN statistics.
Wolff tied the game at 13 with a 39-yard field goal early in the third quarter, but the two offenses would trade touchdowns for the next two drives to enter the final quarter tied at 20.
After Wolff missed a 41-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats rattled off 17 consecutive points, led by an offensive explosion from Martinez. He took the third play following the missed field goal 69 yards for his second rushing touchdown of the game, and added a third later in the quarter to extend the K-State lead to a game-high 17.
The reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week finished with 171 yards rushing on 12 attempts to go along with the three touchdowns, while his counterpart in the backfield, Deuce Vaughn, added 170 yards on the ground.
Tech managed to climb back in the game after a touchdown and successful two-point conversion to make it a 37-28 Kansas State lead. A successful onside kick gave the Red Raiders further hope, but a controversial upheld interception call later in the drive solidified the outcome.
Smith's throw that was intended for junior wideout Trey Cleveland lll was intercepted by KSU's Julius Brents, though there was an audible whistle on field before the ball snapped. Following minutes of deliberation and an unpleasant meeting with Tech head coach Joey McGuire, the officiating crew ruled the interception was upheld and Kansas State ran the rest of the clock out.
The Red Raiders also saw team-leading wide receiver Myles Price leave the game in the third quarter with an apparent lower leg injury. The injury forced Smith to look elsewhere with the ball, allowing senior wide receiver Xavier White to explode for a season-high nine receptions and 120 yards, according to Tech Athletics.
With the loss, Tech has failed to walk out of Manhattan with a win in each of its last six trips dating back to 2008, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders fall to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. They will look ahead to a visit to No. 9 Oklahoma State next Saturday. No. 25 Kansas State improved to 2-0 in Big 12 play.
