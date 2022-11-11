After losing four of its last five contests, Texas Tech football will look to right the ship against the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday night at the Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders are coming off a 34-24 loss to No. 7 TCU last week, holding a slim advantage heading into the final quarter.
Despite the loss, Tech head coach Joey McGuire took a moment to acknowledge his players’ efforts against their highest-ranked opponent of the season.
“A lot of things went on in that game that were very frustrating, and the way they responded and how they fought throughout the game against a really good football team … I'm really proud of them,” McGuire said.
Adversity hit Tech quickly against the Horned Frogs, as starting quarterback Behren Morton went down with an ankle injury midway through the second quarter. The redshirt freshman was sidelined the rest of the game and ruled out against this week the Jayhawks.
Morton’s streak of four consecutive starts will end when the Red Raiders take the field Saturday, the longest run by a Tech quarterback this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior Tyler Shough, who replaced the hobbled Morton against TCU, commended the young quarterback for his play over the four-week stretch.
“I think he came in there and he's done what he's really good at: getting the ball out fast,” Shough said. “He's a nice playmaker and he's done his job and I think that's all you can ask for especially when you had such unprecedented circumstances with both of us, so I’m really proud of him.”
McGuire said Shough and sophomore Donovan Smith were to split first-team reps in practice and determine a starter by Thursday.
“I wish I could tell you that I feel 100 percent that I'm going with Tyler or 100 percent I'm going with Donovan,” McGuire said. “We really want to have a starter by Thursday … let them compete Tuesday and Wednesday, and whoever gives the best chance to win that's who we gotta go.”
While the quarterback room got thinner, Tech will welcome the return of starting offensive linemen Monroe Mills and Landon Peterson. Peterson was inactive against TCU last week, while Mills has missed each of Tech’s last three games.
Senior offensive lineman Weston Wright gave a glimpse into what the two players have looked like in practice.
“First day back they came out really strong, I definitely noticed in a couple drills … the speed coming out of the both of them was pretty amazing for what some of them have been dealing with,” Wright said. “And I know that they're hurting right now and they're coming back fighting through some things, but they're both really tough guys … I'm really excited to have them back.”
Wright and Co. will line up across from a Jayhawk defense that ranks second in the conference in sacks (21), trailing only Kansas State, according to Big 12 statistics.
The Jayhawks are coming off their first ranked win of the season last week against No. 18 Oklahoma State, a game in which they never trailed. The win broke Kansas’ three-game losing streak and made the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the first time since 2007, according to Kansas Athletics.
2007 was also the last time the Jayhawks, who currently sit at 6-3, finished with a winning record. McGuire, a five-year Big 12 veteran, gave his take on the transformations within Kansas’ program under second-year head coach Lance Leipold.
“Five years from now, I might say this is the first or second biggest turnaround in college football,” McGuire said. “It’s pretty huge, because we've all seen what Kansas has been and what now he has done and he's done it in two years.”
It’s a different story for the 4-5 Red Raiders, who have to win two out of their next three games to clinch bowl eligibility. Even with the postseason picture up in the air, there is no shortage of confidence within the Tech locker room that the team will still be playing football come December, as exemplified by senior defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.
“You would think that the vibe would change around here (but) it’s the same. We go out, we compete every single day, we just got to finish the game,” Taylor-Demerson said. “We expect to win every single game … we will win these next three and then we'll go to a bowl game.”
