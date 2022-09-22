Texas Tech football is set to begin Big 12 play Saturday at 2:30 p.m at Jones AT&T Stadium when it takes on the Texas Longhorns. The Red Raiders will attempt to finish conference play with a winning record for the first time since 2009, according to Sports Reference.
TEXAS
Longhorns’ coach Steve Sarkisian brings his team into Lubbock aiming to replicate their 70-35 blowout over the Red Raiders a year ago. The Texas offense is led by preseason All-American selection running back Bijan Robinson. The Tech defense will also look to slow down preseason All-Big 12 selection wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who put up three touchdowns against the Red Raiders in 2021.
KANSAS STATE
Tech will travel to Manhattan to take on Kansas State, where the Red Raiders have not walked out with a win since 2008, according to Tech Athletics. The Wildcats are headlined by several preseason All-Big 12 selections, including running back Deuce Vaughn (unanimous), defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah and defensive back Julius Brents. The Tech defense will aim to contain Vaughn, who rushed for two touchdowns against them a season ago.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Tech offense will look to avoid another shutout at the hands of Oklahoma State when it travels to Stillwater. Oklahoma State is coming off a season in which it finished No. 3 in the nation defensively, and is led by preseason All-Big 12 selections defensive lineman Collin Oliver and defensive back Jason Taylor II. Head coach Mike Gundy is seeking his 14th win against the Red Raiders, holding a record of 13-4 against Tech, according to Oklahoma State Athletics.
After a bye week, the Red Raiders will host the West Virginia Mountaineers Oct. 22. In the last meeting between the two teams, the Red Raiders won 23-20 by way of a walk-off field goal. The Tech secondary will attempt to contain West Virginia’s top wide receiver, junior Bryce Ford-Wheaton. West Virginia’s offense is led by former five-star recruit JT Daniels, who is at his third school after playing for both USC and Georgia.
BAYLOR
The Red Raiders will continue their homestand with a matchup against the Baylor Bears. This outing will mark the first time Tech coach Joey McGuire faces off against his former school and its coach Dave Aranda. In the previous showdown between the two squads, the Red Raiders were defeated 27-24 in another close contest. As of 2022, the all-time record between Baylor and Tech is 38-37-1, with Tech leading the series.
TCU
The Red Raiders will head to Fort Worth Nov. 5 for a matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. Tech did not have much luck in its previous meeting with TCU, as they were defeated 52-31. Preseason All-Big 12 selection wide receiver Quentin Johnson will seek to make up for the absence of running back Zach Evans, who transferred to Ole Miss this season. TCU currently has a three game win streak against the Red Raiders predating to 2019, according to Tech Athletics.
KANSAS
Tech will host the Kansas Jayhawks Nov. 12, hoping to house a similar result to last season when they won 41-14. Tech holds a two-game win streak over the Jayhawks, as well as an all-time series advantage with a record of 21-3, according to Tech Athletics. Kansas has been unable to walk out of Lubbock with a win as of late, their last coming in 2001.
IOWA STATE
Tech will travel to Ames Nov. 19 to take on the Iowa State Cyclones. Last season, the Red Raiders stunned the Cyclones with a walk-off 62-yard field goal to win 41-38. Tech currently owns the all-time series record of 12-8, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders have struggled in Ames in years past and have not won there since 2014. Preseason All-Big 12 selection wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson is positioned to hold down the offense for Iowa State after losing Brock Purdy and Breece Hall to the NFL.
OKLAHOMA
The Red Raiders will host the Sooners Nov. 26, as Tech prepares to face an Oklahoma team that looks far different than the team that beat Tech 52-21 last season. Led by new head coach Brent Venables and UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the Sooners will bring a new identity from years prior under Lincoln Riley. Tech is looking for its first victory over Oklahoma since 2011, according to Tech Athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.