Texas Tech football was back in action Saturday, defeating West Virginia 48-10 in its annual Homecoming game at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders outscored Mountaineers 31-7 in the second half to put up their biggest conference win since 2017, according to Tech Athletics.
For the second straight game, redshirt-freshman quarterback Behren Morton got the start for the Red Raiders. Morton posted a 432-yard, three touchdown performance in his first start of the season against No. 7 Oklahoma State, according to Tech Athletics.
Morton and the Tech offense came screaming out of the gates, finding the end zone in each of its first two drives. Junior running back Tahj Brooks cashed in on both occasions, including a 19-yard touchdown carry on the game’s opening drive.
The highlight of Morton’s afternoon came on a 55-yard touchdown to senior wideout Xavier White on Tech’s opening drive of the second half. White posted eight receptions for 139 yards, pushing himself to the team lead in receiving yards in the process, according to Tech Athletics.
Three different Red Raiders intercepted West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson got the ball rolling in the second quarter, Malik Dunlap added another early in the second half and Rayshad Williams recorded Tech’s fourth takeaway of the game with an interception in the fourth quarter.
The game marked the first in which Tech’s defense broke the three turnover threshold, according to Tech Athletics.
Brooks and senior SaRodorick Thompson led a Tech rushing attack that totaled a season-high 239 yards on the ground. On the other side, West Virginia was held to just 73 yards rushing.
The win was Tech’s fourth straight at home and pushed the Red Raiders to an even 2-2 in conference play. Up next is a date with McGuire's old employer, Baylor University, next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
