Texas Tech football’s game against the University of Texas Saturday has officially been declared sold out, according to Tech Athletics. The sellout marks the first time in four years that a game has sold out at Jones AT&T Stadium
For the first time since 2018, the Red Raiders will host a sell out game. During that season both the Texas and Oklahoma games sold out and hosted max capacity crowds of 60,000+.
The sell out comes in part due to the 2022 meeting marking the last time Texas will bring its football team into Lubbock as part of the Big 12. The No. 22 Longhorns have not lost a meeting in Lubbock since 2008, according to Tech Athletics.
Those who have already purchased tickets are encouraged to download them on their mobile devices. Fans who have been unable to attain tickets thus far can continue to seek third-party outlets for tickets.
Tech Athletics has also reserved seating for students, who will be able to enter the stadium using their student ID and entering through Gate 6 at Jones AT&T Stadium. On top of the usual seating reserved for students, additional seating has been set aside to allow as much student entry as possible.
Kickoff for Saturday’s anticipated showdown is slated for 2:30 p.m. Fans who are unable to attend the game can follow along with TV coverage being provided by ESPN.
