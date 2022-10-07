Looking to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season, Texas Tech football is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff against No. 7 Oklahoma State Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. The 3-2 Red Raiders are coming off a 37-28 loss to No. 25 Kansas State a week ago; their only other loss came Sept. 17 against No. 16 N.C. State.
Despite the two losses, members of the team feel like they are exceeding expectations thus far, considering the strength of schedule so far (four ranked opponents in five games). Super-senior linebacker Kosi Eldridge referenced a preseason projection when comparing where Tech currently sits and where “experts” thought the Red Raiders would be at the same point.
“Nobody expected us to be where we are, because I'm pretty sure we were projected to be 1-4 in the first five games and we're sitting here at 3-2,” Eldridge said Tuesday during post-practice player availabilities. “We got another real challenge this week, and the energy in practice, especially today, it was really, really good, so I like where we're at.”
The Red Raiders’ ”surprise” start has coincided with a Big 12 that has seen increased parity in 2022 than previous years. Traditional conference leaders (and future SEC programs) Texas and Oklahoma have gotten off to 1-1 and 2-0 starts, respectively. Additionally, the conference has four teams in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll; among them, only Oklahoma State finished in the top half of the conference last season.
Tech head coach Joey McGuire discussed the increasing competitiveness of the conference top-to-bottom during his weekly news conference.
“The thing that I think everybody is seeing quickly about the Big 12 that’s different from a lot conferences is there’s no ‘off week’,” McGuire said. “I don’t know in the next couple weeks who will be ranked after we play Oklahoma State, I just know it doesn’t get any easier.”
In regards to surprising programs in Power Five football, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys would not fall into this category. Oklahoma State has appeared in the AP Top 15 in each of the last 17 polls, according to OSU Athletics.
Historically, the Red Raiders have struggled against the Cowboys in the Gundy Era (2005-present), accumulating a record of 4-13. Ahead of their first meeting as head coaches, McGuire praised Gundy, who is the longest-tenured active coach in the Big 12.
“We’re around the same age, but he’s kind of the old guy in the conference,” McGuire said. “What he’s been able to do year-in and year-out is pretty incredible … especially (in) this day and time, just continually having success. He’s done an amazing job.”
Tech will see a similar offensive formula in the Cowboys that they saw against Kansas State: a balanced rushing attack between multiple members of the backfield. OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders and running back Dominic Richardson both rank within the top 15 in conference rushing yards, according to Big 12 statistics.
Sanders, a redshirt senior, has plenty of experience against the Red Raiders. As a freshman in 2019, Sanders turned the ball over five times in a 45-35 loss in Lubbock. Flash forward four years and the 22-year old has totaled 11 passing touchdowns and two interceptions and is second to Tech quarterback Donovan Smith in passing yards per game (274.3), according to Big 12 statistics.
Kosi Eldridge, a childhood friend of Sanders, discussed the differences he saw in the quarterback’s play from 2019 to this season.
“That's my guy,” said Eldridge, a Denton-native. “He’s improved a lot, he’s taken a lot of strides. He’s had a really good season this year, I think he ended the season pretty well last year … I think he’s doing pretty well.”
The Red Raiders are looking to avenge a 23-0 home loss to the Cowboys a season ago, but for McGuire, his confidence in this year’s team hasn’t wavered.
“My expectation is to be undefeated. I expect to win every game,” McGuire said. “We’re not undefeated and we haven’t played well on the road, so that’s something I need to correct.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.