Looking for its first 2-0 start to conference play since 2014, Texas Tech football is on the road to Manhattan, KS for a date with No. 25 Kansas State. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
It’ll be a fourth straight game that the Red Raiders line up against a ranked opponent after the Wildcats sneaked into the AP Top 25 rankings earlier this week. This is the first time since 2017 that Tech faced off against four straight ranked competitors, according to Tech Athletics.
Kansas State has had the upper hand in the series recently, with the Wildcats winning each of their last six contests against the Red Raiders. Furthermore, Tech hasn’t won in Manhattan since 2008, according to Tech Athletics.
Never one to back down from a challenge, however, Tech head coach Joey McGuire expressed his excitement for the team’s first conference road test, calling Manhattan “a true college atmosphere.”
“That’s my favorite place to play on the road,” McGuire said. “They got great fans … you’re going into a true college town in Manhattan, so it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”
Both programs knocked off Top-25 opponents to start conference play 1-0. The Red Raiders defeated No. 22 Texas at home for the first time since 2008, while the Wildcats outlasted No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 in Norman, Okla. behind four rushing touchdowns from senior quarterback Adrian Martinez
McGuire stressed that Tech needs to be ready for a dynamic quarterback like Martinez, who was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Sooners.
“We’ve faced some guys that can extend plays with their feet, but we haven't faced anybody like this,” McGuire said. “He’s a true dual-threat guy that they’re gonna have designed quarterback runs (for) and he can fly … I thought our guys did a good job tackling on Saturday, but again, he’s a different animal.”
As McGuire alluded to, Tech’s front seven will have to handle a strong rushing attack against the Wildcats after facing off against Texas’ Bijan Robinson last week. Currently, the only conference player ahead of Robinson in rushing this season is K-State running back Deuce Vaughn, according to Big 12 statistics.
Vaughn scored two of his 18 rushing touchdowns last season against the Red Raiders while also making an impact in the passing game, totaling seven receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter compared the challenges Robinson posed last week and what Vaughn will bring to the table Saturday.
“Two premier running backs in our conference, really nationally,” DeRuyter said. “(Robinson)'s the fastball pitcher, throwing 90-100 miles an hour at you, and now you got the knuckleballer coming in this weekend with Deuce.”
DeRuyter went on to describe Vaughn’s play-style, emphasizing that his defense must be ready for his ability to make tacklers miss.
“For a shorter guy, he’s not small, he’s compact, he’s put together,” DeRuyter added. “He’s a handful. We’ll have to, just like last week, have multiple guys at the point of attack because he’s gonna make a whole bunch of guys miss.”
Tech’s offense is coming off a no-turnover performance against the Longhorns, one that saw sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith toss for 331 yards and a pair of touchdowns, his third career 300-yard passing game, according to Tech Athletics.
Despite the recent string of success on both sides of the ball, McGuire has emphasized “handling success” as they approach the thick of conference season.
“That’s one of the toughest things because everybody’s patting you on the back and everybody's saying great job,” McGuire said. “We really talked about ‘what do we want to be remembered as this team of 2022’ and it’s not for beating Texas. It’s more than that.”
Junior wide receiver Trey Cleveland echoed what McGuire has been preaching and gave a glimpse into the locker room morale at his post-practice player availability Tuesday.
“It’s a good mood, you know, it’s always a good win when we can beat Texas,” Cleveland said. “We’re not satisfied. I feel like that was just the beginning of something bigger … it’s on the to the next challenge and we’re trying to go 1-0."
