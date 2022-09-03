Texas Tech football opened up its 2022 season with a 63-10 victory over Murray State Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders reached the end zone in each of their first eight drives as an offense en route to the blowout win.
The game marked the first under head coach Joey McGuire, who was hired in November of 2021. McGuire said he tried to ignore the enormity of the moment as he led his team onto the field for the first time.
"Nothing really hit me until we're coming down the tunnel and we have the band and the horse and the Masked Rider. That was probably the point," McGuire said. "I thought all day to not even try to go there and just focus on us playing best football we could."
The Red Raiders' offense came screaming out the gate, with each of their first eight drives resulting in a touchdown. McGuire praised new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley after the game.
"I think we have the best coordinator in the country," McGuire said. "The one thing about Zach is he finds the best guys and things we can take advantage of, and gets them on the field."
Tech starting quarterback Tyler Shough went down with an injury late in the first quarter. Shough, who was 6-10 for 154 yards with a touchdown before exiting, finished the quarter before sophomore backup Donovan Smith replaced him to start the second quarter.
McGuire said Shough injured the same shoulder that ended his season last year on the play, adding that he will know more about the severity of the injury later this week.
"It shows how tough he is because he went two more series before he came back out," McGuire said. "We'll look at it ... the good thing is it's Sept. 3 and not October."
With Smith under center, Tech pulled away with a 28-point second quarter. Junior running back Tahj Brooks scored twice in the quarter, including a 23 yard touchdown run to cap off the first half scoring. Brooks finished the game with three touchdowns to go along with 50 yards on six attempts.
Brooks, who had been dealing with a lingering injury throughout the final weeks of training camp, said he felt blessed to be on the field for week one.
"It was a blessing just to be out there with the guys since I had things going on with me this past fall camp," Brooks said. "My emotions were very high, very ready to play with the guys."
After going into the half with a 42-10 lead, Tech's defense held the Racers scoreless the rest of the way, limiting them to one big play over the entire game: an 11 yard rush by Murray State running back Damonta Witherspoon in the second quarter.
Senior linebacker Krishon Merriweather led all players with seven tackles, including five solo. The Red Raiders' defense finished with 13 tackles for loss to the Racers' one.
Merriweather said the defensive line's success up front made his job easier.
"I will say our d-line dominated the whole game," Merriweather said. "They dominated so good, the plays basically never got back to the linebackers. I would say they did a great job tonight."
With the win, Tech starts out 1-0 for the fourth straight season, according to Tech Athletics.
Up next is a tough September slate, starting with a matchup against No. 24 Houston next Saturday in Lubbock.
