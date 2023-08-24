With expectation mounting off the back of last season, Texas Tech football, led by second-year head coach Joey McGuire, looks to build upon the successes of last season as it ventures into uncharted territory in a rapidly changing Big 12 landscape.
With Texas and Oklahoma in their final season in the Big 12 and the addition of four new teams for the upcoming season, along with four more to come in 2024, the conference is in a state of flux.
Amidst all the conference realignment, McGuire said he thinks now is the time to strike while the iron is hot and take control of the future of the Big 12.
“We don’t want to wait ‘til ‘24 to be that leader,” McGuire said. “We have an opportunity right now because we have a really good football team to be in the mix of being one of the best teams in the Big 12. So we want to take advantage of it.”
Compounded with the urgency to establish themselves in the new-look Big 12, growing expectation from media and fans alike also plays into the importance of the looming season.
After the first day of fall camp, McGuire addressed the increased level of expectation and how that plays into his thought process when preparing for the season.
“We love the expectation of being a good football team,” McGuire said. “It’s my job to temper that or to make sure we take it one week at a time and don’t get ahead of ourselves.”
The Red Raiders will open up their season when they hit the road to play Wyoming. After that, Tech will round out their non-conference schedule when they play Oregon week two and Tarleton State week three.
Despite the highly anticipated week two matchups against the ducks, which will draw a sold-out crowd, McGuire and co. are squarely focused on the first game against the cowboys.
“That’s the game I have circled (Wyoming). … Right now we’re focused on ourselves, but when we get closer and closer to the regular season we’re gonna be working on Wyoming,” McGuire said.
Fresh off an 8-5 season where they established a winning record in Big 12 play for the first time since 2009, the Red Raiders head into the conference gauntlet slated as a top-5 team, ranking fourth in the Big 12 preseason rankings.
The Red Raiders start conference play when they travel to Morgantown to face West Virginia. The following week they will play Houston, who is one of three new Big 12 members Tech will play this year along with UCF and BYU.
After playing UH, Tech will make the trip to Baylor before coming home the next week to take on Kansas State, the reigning Big 12 champion.
When speaking at media day, McGuire pushed back on the notion that Tech will be one of the “hunted” teams in the Big 12 this year. He instead deferred that title to teams like TCU and Kansas State who already have established themselves as perennial contenders in the conference.
“The hunted is K-State, the hunted is TCU,” McGuire said. “They’re the teams that played in the Sugar Bowl, they’re the teams that played in the final four (college football playoff). So those are the guys that everybody’s probably looking at.”
Following the Kansas State game, Tech will play BYU in Provo, Utah, TCU at home, Kansas away and UCF at home in the final game at Jones AT&T Stadium for the season.
In their last regular season game, Tech will travel to Austin where they will take on the Texas Longhorns, the preseason favorites to win the conference.
“Offensively, they’re as talented as anyone in the country, so I think that they got a chance to be really good,” McGuire said.
The week 13 matchup between the schools will be the last before Texas departs for the SEC. If the Red Raiders and Longhorns live up to the preseason hype, the matchup could be one of much significance as it relates to postseason play.
With a top 15 strength of schedule ranking in the country, Tech will not have an easy path to live up to the lofty expectations placed upon the season.
Tech will open its season when they travel to Wyoming Sept. 2. Their home opener will come the following week when they play host to Oregon Sept. 9.
