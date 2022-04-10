The Texas Tech men’s golf team finished third after competing in its thirteenth straight Aggie Invitational dating back to 2005.
Tech went into the tournament at No.7 in the Golfstat ranking, No. 8 in the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll and No. 9 in the Golfweek rating, according to Tech Athletics.
After the first day of play, junior Ludvig Aberg was one stroke back on Texas A&M’s Walker Lee who was 3-under through 36, according to Tech Athletics. Aberg finished the first day with two birdies but had four bogeys in his second round.
Sophomore Baard Skogen was the only other Red Raider to finish in the top 10 finishing 3-over after shooting 72-75 through 36, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior Andy Lopez tied for 11th at 4-over after shooting 71-77 through 36, according to Tech Athletics. Freshman Calum Scott shot 13-over (77-80), Senior Kyle Hogan shot 15-over (78-81), senior Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas shot 17-over (76-85) and senior Sandy Scott finished 20-over (84-80) going into the final round Sunday.
In the final three rounds of play, Aberg finished second overall after finishing 5-over (69,72,75) for a stroke total of 219, three behind the leader, according to Tech Athletics. Aberg finished with 9 birdies and 34 pars.
Skogen and Lopez both jumped five spots in the final three rounds to finish fourth (Skogen) and sixth (Lopez), according to Tech athletics. Skogen finished the day 2-over (72,75,74) for a stroke total of 221 and Lopez ended his day 6-over (71,77,74) with a stroke total of 222.
Tech finished leading the tournament in par-3 percentage with an average of 3.20 and 12-over score-wise, according to Tech Athletics. Aberg was the individual leader in that category with a 2.92 average and 1-under score-wise.
Tech finished in the top five in all team stat categories (Pars, Birdies, etc…) and was one of three teams to record an eagle (Skogen).
Tech ended the tournament 34-over with a stroke total of 898 and had three athletes finish in the top 10, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will finish its regular season in Phoenix, Arizona, for the Thunderbird Collegiate next April 15 and April 16 before heading to Trinity for the Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship on April 25-27.
(0) comments
