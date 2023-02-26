The Texas Tech softball team concluded its run in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a 3-0 loss to Cal. Berkeley Sunday afternoon at Big League Dreams Cathedral City in Palm Springs, California.
Senior right-handed pitcher Kendall Fritz saw her first loss of the season, dropping her record to 3-1. Fritz pitched just over two innings before junior pitcher Olivia Rains took over for the Frisco native.
The game remained scoreless throughout the first two innings until Golden Bears junior infielder D’Asha Saiki struck her first homer of the season with a two-run home run out to right field to put California up 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning.
Almost immediately following Saiki’s home run, sophomore outfielder Mika Lee hit an RBI double into center field to put the Golden Bears up 3-0.
The Red Raiders were unable to match as they could not get past first base for the rest of the game. Tech ended up on the opposite side of a shutout after beating Bethune-Cookman 9-0 in their previous outing, dropping their record to 12-5 on the season.
The Red Raiders finished its run at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a 3-3 record including two consecutive losses.
Both teams struggled making contact with the ball throughout the course of the contest, the Red Raiders batted .160 (4-25) to the Golden Bears’ .190 (4-21).
Golden Bears junior pitcher Haylei Archer pitched all seven innings, achieving a 0.61 ERA and improving her record to 5-0 on the season. Archer also had a season-high seven strikeouts in the California victory.
Tech will return home to Rocky Johnson Field to play their first home series of the season with the opening matchup being against North Dakota Mar. 2 at 6 p.m.
