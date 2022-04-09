The Texas Tech track and field team competed at the Jo Meaker Classic at West Texas A&M this past weekend in Canyon. Tech only sent 24 athletes as head coach Wes Kittley said on Wednesday he’d rest much of the team in preparation for the Tom Jones Memorial next weekend.
Senior Seasons Usual participated in the women’s discus and earned a first-place finish. Usual reached her fourth win of the season on a mark of 55.35 meters, according to Tech Athletics.
The women’s pole vault saw Tech finish 1-2-3 for the third time this year, according to Tech Athletics. Junior Ryleigh Redding led the Red Raiders with a height of 3.90 meters, followed by sophomore Sarah Tackitt (3.75) and junior Allyn Tyler (3.75).
In women’s shot put, Tech took the first, third and sixth spots, according to Tech Athletics. Senior Kayli Johnson took first with a best throw of 16.31 meters, while sophomore field Gatlin placed third (14.65) followed by sophomore Baylee Thompson who finished sixth (13.22).
Junior Cole Whatley competed in his first-ever decathlon where he placed second with a total of 5,131, according to Tech Athletics. Notable events include first place in men’s long jump (6.94 meters), first in men’s high jump (1.95 meters) and second in men’s 100 meter dash (11.36 seconds).
In the men’s discus, senior Gabe Oladipo placed second with a mark of 56.35 meters, according to Tech Athletics. Junior Jacob Mechler finished fourth (51.99), while sophomore Konner Wood finished sixth (49.35).
In the women’s 1500 meter run, junior Sydney White placed second overall with a time of 4:55.56, according to Tech Athletics.
In women’s high jump, Tech took second and sixth place according to Tech Athletics. Freshman Alexis Ivy took second with the last height she cleared being 1.68 meters, while freshman Mara Hering placed sixth (1.58).
In the women’s 5,000 meter run, senior Jazmyn Martinez placed fifth with a time of 18:56.90, according to Tech Athletics.
In the men’s pole vault, senior Denim Rogers finished fourth in the men’s pole vault with his last mark cleared 4.55 meters, according to Tech Athletics.
