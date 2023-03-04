The Texas Tech softball team split the third and final day of the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic Saturday afternoon with a comeback win against Rutgers followed by a loss to Seton Hall.
After being down 5-0 going into the final inning against Rutgers, Tech put together six straight runs including a walk-off RBI triple from freshman catcher Kailey Wyckoff to steal the victory from the Scarlet Knights.
Tech head coach Craig Snider spoke on the comeback victory.
“There's no lead that's insurmountable for us,” Snider said. “We're (down) six in the bottom of the seventh (with) one out, I mean, that says a lot about the heart and the guts of this team.”
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Erna Carlin made the first start of the afternoon for the Red Raiders. Carlin did not allow a hit in the first two innings, until she surrendered one run on a wild pitch followed by an RBI double in the top of the third inning, allowing Rutgers to jump out to a 2-0 lead.
Rutgers designated player Ryann Orange struck an RBI single to left center field in the top of the fifth inning to extend the Scarlet Knight’s lead to three runs, prompting a pitching change for the Red Raiders as sophomore right-handed pitcher Ranci Willis took the mound.
After allowing two walks and throwing a wild pitch in the same inning, Willis was taken out of the contest and sophomore right-handed pitcher Sage Hoover took over pitching duties. Hoover gave up two runs in the sixth and seventh innings including another RBI hit by Orange.
Tech outfielder Carson Armijo put the Red Raiders on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning with a solo home run to right center field to narrow the Rutgers’ lead to four runs.
The Red Raiders were not finished, garnering seven hits in the final inning including a two RBI triple from Wyckoff to complete the comeback and giving Tech a 6-5 win.
Fifth-year right-handed pitcher Makinzy Herzog got the start in the Red Raiders’ second game of the evening against Seton Hall. After a scoreless first inning, the Pirates scored three runs in the top of the second inning, prompting Tech head coach Craig Snider to take Herzog out and have Hoover take over for the Red Raiders.
Hoover achieved eight strikeouts in the loss, tying her season-high. Snider touched on the pitching performances throughout the afternoon.
“They did a great job,” Snider said. “I'm really proud of the pitchers today ... we challenged them yesterday. We challenged them 'we got to attack the zone more' ... I thought they did a great job today.”
Tech shortstop Alanna Barraza gave Tech their first run of the game with a solo home run hit to left center field in the bottom of the third inning that narrowed the Pirates’ deficit to two runs.
The Red Raiders found themselves in a hitting drought until the bottom of the sixth inning, when third baseman Ellie Bailey struck a solo homer out to left field to put Tech within one run of Seton Hall, 3-2.
The Red Raiders put runners on second and third base in the final inning, but Wyckoff couldn't record the decisive hit, as she popped out and secured the win for the Pirates.
The Red Raiders will return to Rocky Johnson Field on Friday, beginning their run in the Texas Tech Invitational against Buffalo at 3 p.m.
