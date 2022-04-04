Texas Tech’s women’s golf team fell to the University of Tulsa 3-2 in the Red Raider match play finale on Monday after starting the event with a pair of Sunday wins over Oklahoma University and No. 3 Oklahoma State University.
In their first tournament at home since hosting the 2017 NCAA Lubbock Regional, the No. 20 Red Raiders defeated the Cowgirls 4-1 and the Sooners 3-2. The former topped the latter on Monday to claim the No. 3 spot.
Tech will participate in The Bruzzy from April 11-12 for the Red Raiders’ last event before they move on to the Big 12 Championship in Hockley from April 22-24.
Tulsa finished two-up in each of its three match victories, while Tech’s freshman Chiara Horder (+3) and sophomore Gala Dumez (+1) both earned wins.
Dumez trailed Tulsa’s junior Lilly Thomas entering the 16th until she sank a pair of birdies in that hole and again at the 18th hole to secure the win.
Horder earned her victory over the Hurricanes’ most experienced player in graduate student Haley Greb, according to Tulsa Athletics. Greb did not win a match in the weekend event.
Tech’s junior Anna Dong and freshman Kylee Loewe both went 2-0 on Sunday but lost their matches against Tulsa.
Senior Amy Taylor was the only Red Raider without multiple wins, and the Hurricanes’ sophomore Sophie Johnson earned her first win of the event by defeating Taylor on Monday.
However, Taylor beat OSU’s sophomore Angelica Pfefferkorn on Sunday morning in the weekend’s fastest win (7-and-6).
The Red Raiders claimed a runner-up finish at The Bruzzy in 2021 after Dong and Taylor both finished in the top-10. Dong earned the highest spot among all Red Raiders after tying for fifth at 2-under, but Oklahoma State claimed the team title.
Last season, Tech traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma after The Bruzzy to take on the tournament’s top team on their home course for the Cowgirl Match Play.
Oklahoma State defeated the Red Raiders 3-1-1 in the opening match before winning the regular-season finale, but Tech still had an opportunity to reassess their performance before the Big 12 Championships.
The Red Raiders will not have that chance this season, as their performance at The Bruzzy from April 11-12 will determine their momentum entering the playoffs.
