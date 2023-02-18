Despite a 30 point double-double performance from senior guard Bre’Amber Scott, the Texas Tech women’s basketball team lost to Oklahoma State, 92-80 in triple overtime Saturday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena, marking the Lady Raiders’ first overtime loss under head coach Krista Gerlich.
Tech went on a 7-0 run in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter including a three-pointer from Scott to put the Lady Raiders up by a point with 1:44 left to go. The Lady Raiders forced the Cowgirls into a shot clock violation that gave them the ball back with five seconds left, but fifth-year senior Katie Ferrell missed the potential game winning shot and sent the game into overtime.
Oklahoma State started the overtime period with eight straight points. However, Tech went on an 8-0 run to tie the game and send the game into double overtime.
Despite the Lady Raiders having a four-point lead in the double overtime period, the Cowgirls were able to get back into the game and force the first triple overtime in Lady Raiders' history.
Oklahoma State scored nine straight points during triple overtime which propelled them to a 92-80 victory to drop the Lady Raiders’ conference record to 4-10 on the season.
To commemorate Senior Day, Gerlich placed all five seniors in the starting lineup. Gerlich spoke on the group and what they mean to the program.
“They love Lady Raider nation and they love Texas Tech”, Gerlich said. “You could see that by how hard they played, but they are super impactful. They are definitely laying the foundation for how we expect Lady Raiders to compete.”
#TexasTech Lady Raiders HC Krista Gerlich on the 92-80 triple overtime loss to #OklahomaState: “We’re going to keep picking ourselves back up and keep fighting because that’s what Lady Raiders do.”— Andrew Fallon (@AndrewFallonDT) February 18, 2023
Three seniors reached the double-digit scoring column, including a 30 point and 11 rebound performance from Scott and a season-high 15 points for Ferrell.
Gerlich said Scott’s performance was nothing out of the ordinary for a player of her caliber.
“I think she got tweaked a little bit in the first half and it kind of put her on her heels a little bit and I think in the second half she kind of forgot about that and started just competing”, Gerlich said. “I think you saw her remember that it was senior night and remember that she's a huge piece of our team and a great basketball player … I think she just forgot about everything else and just competed. It was much more aggressive.”
The Lady Raiders will return to United Supermarkets Arena Feb. 22 to face off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.