Texas Tech baseball dropped its opening game of the NCAA Tournament Statesboro Regional to Notre Dame 3-2 at J.I Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Ga. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton struck out a career-high 12 batters while tossing six scoreless innings in relief.
Notre Dame got onto Tech starting pitcher Andrew Morris early in the first inning, as it managed to load the bases with one out in the opening frame. Catcher David LaManna put the Fighting Irish in front with a two-run ground-rule double that bounced over the right field wall in foul territory.
A nearly six-hour weather delay immediately followed the play, which forced both teams to get creative with its pitching situation. Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said the delay brought unexpected obstacles into play, adding that both teams handled the break relatively well.
"There's a lot of elements there," Tadlock said. "You hadn't seen a ball moving in six hours. You've been eating sandwiches, taking naps, playing games and all the sudden you're seeing 97 (miles per hour) under lights you hadn't hit under. It's just a different deal.”
"And I thought both teams handled it really good. Their team actually handled it better," he added.
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Derek Bridges took the mound for the Red Raiders when play resumed, striking out the only two batters he faced to get out of a two-on, one-out jam. Hampton took the ball the following inning and shutout the Fighting Irish for the next six innings.
He finished with zero earned runs allowed on three hits and two walks. His 12 strikeouts bested a previous career-high of nine, according to Tech Athletics.
Hampton was not alone in his strikeout performance, as the Notre Dame bullpen struck out the Red Raiders 19 times in the contest, marking a season-high for Tech, according to Tech Athletics.
Right-handed pitcher Liam Simon led the effort Fighting Irish with eight as he struck out half of the batters he faced. Tech shortstop Kurt Wilson struck out in four of his five at bats, a season high.
Tech didn't score a run until there were two outs in the eight inning, when senior left fielder Easton Murrell grounded a two-run single up the middle to tie the game at two.
LaManna reached to lead off the bottom half for Notre Dame after freshman catcher Hudson White was called for interference when it was ruled that his glove made contact with LaManna's swinging bat.
A sacrifice bunt advanced him to second and he stole third base to put the go-ahead run 90 feet away from home plate.
Freshman left-handed pitcher Mason Molina, who replaced Hampton following the interference call, allowed LaManna to cross home plate after a wild pitch got past White.
That would spell the end for the Red Raiders, as they failed to capitalize with their own runner on third the following inning.
The loss pushed Tech into the loser's bracket, and they will await the loser of Georgia Southern and UNC Greensboro tomorrow at 10 a.m. eastern time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.