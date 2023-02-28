The Texas Tech men’s basketball team left Allen Fieldhouse with its NCAA tournament chances almost diminished, falling to No. 3 Kansas 67-63 in Lawrence, Kansas. The loss dropped the Red Raiders to 5-12 in conference play.
After going into halftime with a nine-point deficit, the Red Raiders outscored the Jayhawks in the second half 42-37. Kansas scored the final six points of the game, however, and ultimately prevailed behind 21 points from junior forward Jalen Wilson.
Tech missed four out of its first five shot attempts, as neither team was able to create separation. The Jayhawks built a few small runs in the first half that put Kansas up 30-21 at the half.
Tech started the final 20 minutes with a 9-3 run, as the Red Raiders put themselves within one possession of the Jayhawks’ lead at the 17:45 mark of the second half. Tech put together a clean final half, only turning over the ball three times to the seven turnovers it committed in the first 20 minutes.
Tech made a push and got within two points of the lead with two minutes remaining in the game. A free throw from senior guard De’Vion Harmon put the Red Raiders within one point in the final minute of the second half.
The Red Raiders managed a stop on the other end, but former Red Raider Kevin McCullar came up with the subsequent loose ball and scored to put the Jayhawks up 63-60 with 30 seconds left to play.
Despite a late three-pointer from Harmon with two seconds left to go in the game, the Red Raiders fell, 67-63.
Four Red Raiders posted double figures in the loss, including a 13-point and 18-rebound double-double from junior center Fardaws Aimaq. Harmon led the way for the Red Raiders with 15 points.
The Red Raiders will return to United Supermarkets Arena for its home finale Saturday against Oklahoma State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.