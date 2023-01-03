For the first time in since Feb. 9 of 2021, the United Supermarkets Arena crowd was not treated to a Texas Tech win, as the Red Raiders fell to No. 3 Kansas 75-72 Tuesday night. The loss ended Tech's 29-game home win streak, according to Tech Athletics.
The Texas Tech faithful made their presence known all night, as they showered ex-Red Raider Kevin McCullar with boos every time he touched the ball. McCullar, who finished with seven points on 3-9 shooting for the Jayhawks, reflected on his return to Lubbock.
"Just another game. Fans are gonna be fans, you know, this is what we play the game for," McCullar said. "I know millions of kids out there want to be in the position that I'm in right now, so life's too short to let some boos and some yelling and stuff like that get to me."
"I just went out there, stayed with my brothers, they had my back and pulled out the W."
An 11-0 run gave the Red Raiders a 15-7 lead with 16:47 left in the first half, but the Jayhawks quickly chipped away. They tied the game six minutes later, and the two teams traded the lead back-and-forth for nearly the remainder of the opening 20 minutes.
Kansas ended the half on an 11-2 run to extend its lead to a half-high seven points (43-36) heading into the break. Forward Jalen Wilson, Kansas' leading scorer entering the game, paced the Jayhawks' offense with a game-high 13 first-half points.
Tech didn't do itself any favors, committing nine first-half turnovers, including four in the final five minutes of the half. The Red Raiders did manage to limit their giveaways to six in the second half.
Kansas' rode its momentum into the second half, making four of its first five field goals coming out of the break. The burst included a 3-3 mark from beyond the three-point line, contributing to the Jayhawks' 11-24 night in that department.
Guard Dajuan Harris had himself a night for the Jayhawks, scoring 18 points on 6-7 shooting, including a 5-5 mark from three-point land.
The Jayhawks led by as much as 12 in the second half, but Tech kept the game within striking distance with timely shooting, mainly from super senior forward Kevin Obanor.
Obanor poured in 16 of his game-high 26 points in the second half in a bounce-back performance; he scored a season-low six points on Saturday against TCU.
"Kevin had one of his worst games of the year at TCU and then responded like we knew a champion would," Adams said. "Very pleased and impressed with how he played ... had 26 points, hit big shots down the stretch."
The Red Raiders found themselves facing a 71-66 deficit with just over three minutes remaining, but a rapid 7-0 run cut Kansas' lead down to a single point. McCullar and Obanor then traded baskets for their respective teams, before a crucial turnover solidified the win for the Jayhawks.
With Tech down 73-72 and 25 seconds left, freshman guard Pop Isaacs drove into a wall of Kansas players, and despite noticeable contact, turned the ball over with no foul called. McCullar picked up the loose ball, tossed it ahead to sophomore KJ Adams, who slammed it home to essentially put a bow on a Kansas win.
Isaacs gave his take on the doomed possession.
"I caught the ball, no doubt there was contact, there was no call obviously ... it was a physical game the whole time," Isaacs said. "I don't really know what to say about it ... life's unfair sometimes."
Tech received little scoring-wise aside from starters Isaacs and Obanor, who combined for 44 points in the loss, as sophomore Jaylon Tyson (10 points) was the only other Red Raider to finish in double figures.
Now 0-2 against Big 12 foes, Tech resumes conference play on Saturday, Jan. 7 against Oklahoma. Game time is set for 6 p.m. in Lubbock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.