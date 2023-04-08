No. 37 Texas Tech men’s tennis fell to TCU, 4-1, in its home finale at McLeod Tennis Center Saturday afternoon. The Red Raiders suffered their third consecutive loss and are 0-3 in conference play.
Tech interim head coach Michael Breler reflected on fifth-year seniors Isaac Arevalo, Dimitrios Azoidis and Franco Ribero as the team celebrated senior day.
“Today certainly was emotional. To just think about what these guys have done for the last few years here at Texas Tech is nothing short of incredible,” Breler said. “Just so proud of our seniors and what they’ve meant to the program … they are incredibly hard workers, so competitive, great teammates, good leaders, they embody all of them.”
Both teams jumped into doubles play but TCU narrowly escaped the Red Raiders and clinched the doubles point.
Horned Frogs Luc Fomba and Lui Maxted took down Tech sophomore Piotr Pawlak and Ribero, 6-1, and TCU's Sander Jong and Jack Pinnington clinched the doubles point against Arevalo and junior Olle Wallin, 7 (8) - 6 (6).
The Horned Frogs added two more points in singles lead to extend their lead to 3-0. At court five, TCU’s Pedro Vives defeated freshman Lorenzo Esquici, 6-2, 6-4, while Horned Frog Sebastian Gorzny took down senior Reed Collier, 7 (7) - 6 (2), 6-2 at court four.
Wallin put the Red Raiders on the board after he defeated Pinnington, 6-2, 7-5. Maxted edged Azoidis, 7-5, 6-4, 6-2, shortly after at court six to hand a 4-1 loss to the Red Raiders.
The Red Raiders will be away for the remainder of the season, with their next match taking place Friday against Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.