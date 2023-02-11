Texas Tech women’s basketball lost its second straight game Saturday, falling to the Kansas Jayhawks, 78-67, at United Supermarkets Arena. The Lady Raiders have now lost five of their last six contests and sit at 4-8 in conference play.
While Kansas took over in the second half, the first half was a back-and-forth effort between both teams. A last-second three pointer by Tech freshman guard Bailey Maupin had the two teams separated by one point going into the second half, as Kansas led 38-37.
After gaining an early first-quarter lead, Kansas kept their foot on the gas, trailing for a total of 1:34 minutes throughout the course of the game. Despite multiple chances to reclaim the lead, Tech’s lack of efficiency hindered any comeback attempt as the Lady Raiders shot 36.7 percent from the field compared to the Jayhawks’ 54.9 percent.
Senior center Taiyanna Jackson played a large part in Kansas’ offensive success, providing the Jayhawks with 24 points on 75 percent shooting, as well as nine attempts from the free throw line. Jackson’s 11 rebounds gave the senior a double-double for the game.
Kansas relied on their starters for the entire game, getting zero points off the bench while the Lady Raiders scored 22 off the bench. The Jayhawks had four different players total over 35 minutes of game time.
Tech was led by seniors Bryn Gerlich and Bre’Amber Scott, who both contributed 18 points to the Lady Raiders. Graduate student Katie Ferrell anchored the defensive end with 4 steals for Tech.
Despite losing on the rebounding end once again, the Lady Raiders had a cleaner performance compared to their last match against Texas. After getting out-rebounded by 13 boards against the Longhorns, Tech put up 29 rebounds against the Jayhawks 32.
Following the loss, Tech will look ahead to a road trip to Norman, Oklahoma against the Sooners on Feb. 15.
