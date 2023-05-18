In a game where offense was sparse, Cole Elvis played hero for Kansas in its 3-1 series-opening win over Texas Tech. The first baseman drove in the final three runs of the game, including a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning off Tech reliever Brandon Beckel, to hand the Red Raiders their seventh home loss of the season.
The long ball was just the second Beckel's surrendered all year, as the junior was credited his first loss of the season, dropping him to 5-1.
Elvis, who was the lone Jayhawk with multiple hits, tied the game in the seventh with an RBI single off starter Mason Molina, the last of three straight singles by the Kansas lineup in the frame.
The seventh inning was an outlier for Molina, who had allowed two base runners up to that point. The sophomore lefty was otherwise dominant, striking a career-high 13 batters while walking none, as he retired half the batters he faced via the punch-out.
"Really proud of Mason, the way he competed," Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said. "Probably my mind is with (Beckel) more than with anybody, just because he's a competitor, wants to win. When you put guys in situations like that, you don't have a lot of margin for error."
"My mind is probably more with Beckel than being frustrated for Molina. Proud of the way Molina threw," Tadlock added.
While Tech featured two pitchers, Kansas utilized a trio of right-handers to shutout the Red Raiders for the final seven frames.
Collin Baumgartner started the contest for the Jayhawks, surrendering a leadoff double to left fielder Nolen Hester but settled in to contain the Tech lineup across three innings of work. An unearned run scored on his watch, but Baumgartner retired the final four batters he saw before exiting before the start of the fourth inning
Hunter Cranton and Thaniel Trumper combined to toss six shutout innings in relief of Baumgartner, with Trumper being credited with the win, improving to 4-5 on the season.
Tech center fielder Dillon Carter drove in the game's initial run in the bottom of the second inning, bunting home first baseman Gavin Kash, who also reached via a squeeze bunt. That was it, as the Red Raiders batted a combined 2-13 with runners on base and 0-6 with runners in scoring position.
"I thought Kansas did a really good job of defending, thought they did a good job pitching," Tadlock said. "You're not always gonna hit but you got to find a way to score runs, and tonight was one of those nights (where) you got to find a way to score a few."
Tadlock and the Red Raiders will look to avoid a series loss in game two, which is slated for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. Sophomore Trendan Parish is expected to make his ninth start of the season for Tech.
