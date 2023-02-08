Texas Tech men's basketball dropped a heartbreaker to Oklahoma State Wednesday night, as the Cowboys pulled out a 71-68 last-second victory over the Red Raiders at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. OSU guard John-Michael Wright's put-back layup with 0.8 seconds remaining secured the Cowboys' fourth straight win.
The first 20 minutes were tightly-contested, with both teams trading huge runs. After Tech built a 13-6 lead to open up the game, the Cowboys counter-punched with a 20-2 run to give Mike Boynton's team a a double-digit advantage with less than 10 minutes remaining in the half.
Oklahoma State's run was led by junior guard Bryce Thompson, who exploded for a game-high 21 points in the first half. Thompson, who entered the contest averaging 10.8 points per game, made his first nine shots of the game, while the Cowboys finished the first half 14-29 from the field as a whole.
The Red Raiders responded to the Cowboys' burst with a 10-0 run, which cut their deficit to one point (26-25) with 7:05 remaining in the half. The run thrusted Mark Adams' team back into the game, and they entered halftime trailing 36-34.
Super senior forward Kevin Obanor paced Tech's offense with 13 first-half points to go along with five rebounds.
The second half mirrored the first in many ways, with Oklahoma State building a sizable lead and Tech mounting a double-digit-point comeback. The Cowboys scored the first seven points of the half, and eventually led by a game-high 14 points with 13:48 remaining.
Tech found its rhythm and cut its deficit to five behind a 9-0 run, with senior guard De'Vion Harmon scoring on three straight possessions during the stretch. Harmon scored a team-high 13 points in the second half on 6-9 shooting, as he possessed the ball more frequently in the final 20 minutes.
The Red Raiders continued to battle, with Harmon and sophomore Jaylon Tyson making big shots down the stretch. Tyson cut Oklahoma State's lead to two with an and-one layup at the 2:18 mark, and then down to one point two possessions later with a made three-pointer.
The sophomore finished with a career-high 20 points against the Cowboys, 12 of which came in the second half.
Harmon tied the game at 68 with 18 seconds remaining, giving the Cowboys one last opportunity to avoid their second-half collapse. Thompson's three-point attempt was off the mark, but senior guard John-Michael Wright was left unattended and flew in for the go-ahead put-back with 0.8 seconds left, while being fouled in the process.
Wright knocked down the additional free throw and Harmon's heave on the subsequent inbounds play resulted in a turnover, sealing a gut-wrenching 71-68 loss for the Red Raiders.
At 1-10 in conference play, Tech returns home Saturday for a bout against No. 12 Kansas State. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena.
