Texas Tech men's basketball's losing streak reached eight games Wednesday night, falling to West Virginia 76-61 at United Supermarkets Arena. Freshman Pop Isaacs suffered an injury five minutes into the second half in a frustrating loss for the Red Raiders.
“I apologize to the fans and Red Raider Nation that I'm not doing a better job right now. It's been very challenging for me and our whole staff … believe that we’re working on it, it’s not because we’re not working.” - #TexasTech HC Mark Adams pic.twitter.com/q0kCR6ZFeU— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) January 26, 2023
Tech was without senior center Fardaws Aimaq for the first time in three games, as he was ruled out with a foot injury prior to game time. Sophomore forward Daniel Batcho started in his place.
Aimaq's absence was felt all night, as the Mountaineers out-rebounded Tech 44-27, hauling in 19 offensive boards in the process. Tech head coach Mark Adams spoke on the rebound discrepancy.
"It's disappointing, frustrating. We talked about it every timeout. We talked about it for several days leading up to this game. That was the most important emphasis in our scouting report," Adams said. "You can't win games and give up 19 offensive rebounds."
The Red Raiders jumped out to a quick 10-2 start, as super senior forward Kevin Obanor found his rhythm early. Obanor scored Tech's first six points of the game, ultimately finishing the first half with 11 points on 4-7 shooting. The veteran did finish 0-3 from three-point range, as the Red Raiders finished the first 20 minutes 1-7 from deep.
The Mountaineers counterpunched Tech's early momentum, as they cut into the Red Raiders' lead behind a flurry of three-pointers and a key technical foul on Tech guard Kerwin Walton.
After getting called for a foul, Walton slammed the ball in disagreement, warranting a technical from the officiating crew. The sequence resulted in four free throws given to West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson. Stevenson made all four, giving the Mountaineers their first lead of the game, 22-21, with 4:26 left in the half.
Though the lead got passed back and forth over the half's final four minutes, West Virginia ended the half on a 6-0 run and led, 33-28, entering the break.
The Red Raiders were flagged with a second technical foul early in the second half. This time it was head coach Mark Adams, who was protesting an apparent missed foul on Tech freshman Pop Isaacs.
The result was the same as Walton's technical: four free made free throws by Stevenson that gave the Mountaineers their then-largest lead of the night, 38-31.
Tech freshman Pop Isaacs responded with a made layup, his first two points of the night, before leaving the game shortly thereafter with an apparent right ankle injury.
Adams gave an update on Isaacs' injury postgame.
"We don't know anything at this time, I know he's had an x-ray and getting an MRI so we should know something either later tonight or tomorrow morning," Adams said. "Appreciate everybody's prayers and hopefully he's okay."
Tech struggled without Isaacs, as the Mountaineers outscored the Red Raiders 38-26 over the final 14:52 to cruise to a comfortable 76-61 win.
The Red Raiders got their deficit within one twice in the final 20 minutes, but West Virginia guard Seth Wilson responded both times with a made three-pointer. Wilson finished with a career-high 15 points on 5-11 shooting from deep.
Obanor led Tech with 20 points and eight rebounds in the loss. The Red Raiders take a break from Big 12 play when they take on LSU as part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge.
