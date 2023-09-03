Wyoming, once down 17-0, defeated Texas Tech 35-33 in a double overtime thriller. Behind a resilient offensive line, senior quarterback Andrew Peasley directed a comeback for the ages scoring 20 unanswered points and accumulated a passing and receiving touchdown in their overtime victory.
Peasley started his night slow throwing under 50% and struggled to get his run game going, but his overtime dominance would be the game changer. Peasley rushed a physical five yards for the first touchdown of overtime giving the Cowboys a 27-20 lead. Peasley then threw for the game-tying second touchdown to sophomore tight end John Michael Gyllenborg as he was pursued and knocked down by super senior defensive end Jaylon Hutchings.
After a previously failed 2-point conversion attempt by Tech the game stood tied 33-33. With the win in sight, Wyoming’s veteran offensive line overpowered Tech once more paving the way for sophomore running back Sam Scott to stride into the end zone.
In contrast to Wyoming's poor start, Tech began the game in an unwavered display of points and forced fumbles.
A 33-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Tyler Shough to senior wide receiver Myles Price opened Tech's scoring less than five minutes into the game. Just a minute later Shough found junior tight end Jayden York on a shovel pass for his second score of the game.
Setting up both first quarter scores, Tech's defense limited Wyoming’s early possession with a three and out followed by senior defensive end Quincy Ledet Jr.'s forced fumble. Two drives later, senior linebacker Steve Linton landed a powerful hit on Wyoming running back D.Q. James knocking the ball free and stealing possession once more for the Red Raiders.
The early game excitement for Tech was cut short when sophomore Wrook Brown intercepted Shough’s deep ball setting up Peasley’s first touchdown pass to Junior fullback Caleb Driskill.
Wyoming shifted the momentum late in the third quarter by regaining control of possession, holding the ball a collective 10 minutes longer than the Red Raiders.
One of many internal struggles for Tech was senior kicker Gino Garcia who went two for five on field goals including a 50-yarder that would have tied the game with five minutes left.
Tech football will return to the Jones At&T Stadium for the home opener against No. 15 Oregon at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9.
