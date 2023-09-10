Outscoring Tech 20-3 in the closing period of the game, No. 13 Oregon defeated the Red Raiders 38-30. Oregon junior linebacker Jeffrey Basa sealed Tech’s fate tonight, picking off senior quarterback Tyler Shough and returning the ball 47 yards for a touchdown to close out the game.
On the offensive side of the ball Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix accounted for 359 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in his hunt for the Heisman trophy. Alongside dominating in the air, Nix scrambled for the first time this season leading the Ducks in rushing yards with 46.
For the second week in a row, Tech struggled to fill their pass-rushing lanes allowing Nix to stay alive in the pocket and scramble for positive yards. The Red Raiders accounted for a singular sack over all four quarters, their lowest total since Oct. 29, 2022.
Tech’s super-senior defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. said an important factor in Tech’s struggle to contain quarterback runs this season is due to a lack of discipline in pass-rush lanes.
“I think sometimes we all get so excited to pass rush, that we sometimes forget that it takes a unit to make a sack,” Bradford Jr. said. “It’s rarely a time where that individual player makes a move and he gets to the quarterback. It takes all of us. Whether that's three, four, five, however many it takes. … It takes all of us to work together and get to that quarterback.”
Nix began his game early with a 72-yard long bomb to Oregon junior receiver Troy Franklin tying the game in the first quarter. Seven plays and 60 yards later, Nix scored his second of the night finding Oregon junior receiver Tez Johnson across the middle to take a 15-7 lead.
Franklin’s 103 yards receiving on the night was his second consecutive 100-plus yard performance. Franklin and Johnson now rank in the top three of Oregon receivers this season.
Comparative to Nix’s quick start in the air, opposing quarterback Shough’s quick start was on the ground. Accounting for 101 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season, Shough’s multifaceted play kept the Red Raiders within striking distance.
Shough caught fire early once again, rushing for 58 yards and completing an 18-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Myles Price on the Red Raiders' first drive of the night.
Early in the night, Shough struggled to get the passing game going outside of his first drive score, but in the middle of the third quarter, his air attack began to emerge. On a three-play, 83-yard scoring drive, Shough found junior receiver Drae McCray and sophomore receiver Jarand Bradley for consecutive 30-plus yard completions.
Due to Oregon's stout secondary and terrorizing front seven, Shough’s momentum hit a roadblock as he threw for three interceptions and was forced to scramble into a 22-yard sack by Oregon senior defensive end Brandon Dorlus.
“Just part of the game. You throw a bunch, there's gonna be tipped balls, gonna be dropped balls, gonna be interceptions,” Shough said. “You just gotta move on.”
In the wake of tonight's events, Tech head coach Joey McGuire said that his team must put the loss behind them in order to continue their pursuit of a conference championship.
“I’ve never gone into a season and said my goal is to go undefeated, it’s hard to win,” McGuire said. “Our goal is to compete and win a conference championship. As bad as we wanted to beat Oregon tonight, that's still in front of us. The only way that can happen is for us to improve and be more disciplined.”
Tonight’s loss is Tech’s first home opener defeat since 1999, putting an end to a 23-year-long streak.
Tech returns to Jones AT&T Stadium to face Tarleton State for the first time in school history at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16.
