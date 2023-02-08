Texas Tech women’s basketball attempted to take the season sweep Wednesday night against Texas. The Lady Raiders were unable to get the win, losing 80-71 despite senior guard Bre’Amber Scott scoring 26 points.
Both teams had trouble getting going offensively in the first 10 minutes of play. However, the Longhorns were able to put together a 12-2 run after the midway point of the first quarter which almost had them up by double digits before the second quarter began.
Tech was able to find some sort of an offensive stride in the second quarter, powered by a 12-point outing from Scott and also by going on an 8-0 run to erase Texas’ double-digit deficit. However, the Longhorns matched with a 7-0 run to bring the first half to a close. By the time the game reached halftime, only three Lady Raiders found themselves in the scoring column.
The scoring struggles continued for the Lady Raiders at the beginning of the second half. The first points for Tech in the third quarter were a pair of free throws made by Scott nearly three minutes after the second half began. Despite the Lady Raiders shooting 2-7 for the quarter, they were able to get to the free throw line 11 times, making seven of those 11 attempts.
The final 10 minutes of play saw the Lady Raiders attempt a comeback, going on a 6-0 run late in the fourth quarter. However, fifth year forward Katie Ferrell and freshman guard Kilah Freelon fouled out, giving Tech fewer options down the stretch. Despite Scott’s 11-point effort in the fourth quarter, the Lady Raiders were not able to overcome their deficit, losing 80-71. The loss dropped the Lady Raiders to 4-7 in Big 12 play.
Once again, Scott led the way for the Lady Raiders in scoring, putting up 26 points and hauling in eight boards. Senior forward Bryn Gerlich continued her recent string of high scoring performances, earning 16 points in the loss.
Up next for the Lady Raiders will be a return to the United Supermarkets Arena for a rematch against Kansas on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.