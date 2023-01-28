Texas Tech men's basketball earned its first win in over a month, defeating Louisiana State University 76-68 at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Super senior forward Kevin Obanor poured in 22 points in the victory, which snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Red Raiders.
Tech led by as much as 11 points in the first 20 minutes, but an 8-0 LSU run near the midway point of the half shrunk the Red Raiders' advantage to two. Redshirt-sophomore Adam Miller paced the Tigers with four made three-pointers in the half.
The Red Raiders matched the Tigers with an efficient three-point shooting half of their own, as they finished 7-11 in that department. Junior Kerwin Walton, who earned his first start of the season in placed of injured freshman Pop Isaacs, knocked down-back-to-back threes near the two-minute mark to extend Tech's lead back to double digits.
Eight different players scored for the Red Raiders across the first 20 minutes, who entered the break with a 41-33 advantage. Super senior forward Kevin Obanor led the effort with 13 first-half points on 4-6 shooting from the field and a 3-4 mark from deep.
Tech opened up the second half with a 1-5 mark from the field, as its lead was down to three by the first media timeout of the half. A made three from LSU guard KJ Williams capped of a 10-0 run for the Tigers and gave them a 56-51 lead with 8:59 remaining.
Tech responded to that run immediately behind an offensive takeover by Obanor. The super senior thrusted the Red Raiders back in front with a personal 6-0 run, as he finished the afternoon with a game-high 22 points on 8-15 shooting.
The Red Raiders extended their lead to nine with a 7-0 run late in the second half, and a slam dunk by freshman guard Elijah Fisher gave Tech a 74-64 lead with 32 seconds remaining.
Tech shot 61 percent on three-point attempts in the 76-68 win, a season-high according to Tech Athletics. Junior Kerwin Walton was a key component in that mark, as he finished 5-6 from three-point range for a season-high 17 points.
Senior guard De'Vion Harmon added 14 points and eight assists in the win, while Adam Miller led the Tigers with 20 points. The Red Raiders return to Big 12 play Monday with a home matchup against Iowa State.
