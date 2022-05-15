At the Big 12 Track & Field Championship hosted in Lubbock, the Red Raiders earned several awards and set both school and personal records between the men and women's events.
The women's track & field team finished the weekend in second place with 162 team points, under Texas who won with 172.5. For the men, they finished in third place with 118 team points.
Tech crowned a conference champion the women’s shot put for the first time since 2011, according to Tech Athletics. Senior Kayli Johnson set a winning mark of 17.80 meters, which made her the first Red Raider to claim first place in a final this weekend.
Senior Monae’ Nichols made history in the women’s long jump being the second Red Raider to be crowned champion this weekend, according to Tech Athletics. Her mark of 6.97 meters is currently the third-best mark in NCAA history, which also tied the meet record and broke her own record.
Senior Sidney Sapp was the third Red Raider to take the crown this weekend in the women’s high jump. Sapp set a new personal record clearing 1.89 meters securing the win.
In the women’s 100-meter hurdles prelims, junior Demisha Roswell broke her own previous school record with a time of 12.78 seconds. This was the second-fastest wind-aided time of the day and qualified her for the final on Sunday, according to Tech Athletics.
In the final, Tech secured its fourth win of the weekend, according to Tech Athletics. Roswell recorded a time of 12.44 seconds securing Tech ten points.
Tech set a new school record in a second-place finish in the women’s 4x100 with a time of 42.75 seconds, according to Tech Athletics.
On the men’s side of the competition, Tech placed third overall with a time of 38.76 seconds which is the third-best time in Tech history, according to Tech Athletics.
In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, Tech had four runners advance to the final round Sunday, according to Tech Athletics. Freshman Vashuan Vascianna led the charge with a first-place finish time of 13.63 seconds, followed by sophomore Maliek Kendall (13.65), senior Taylor Rooney (13.92) and junior Kyle Lind (14.21.)
In the final, Kendall secured tech’s fifth win of the weekend with a time of 13.45 seconds, according to Tech Athletics.
In the women’s 200-meter dash final, sophomore Rosemary Chukwuma lowered her own school record in a third-place finish with a time of 22.33 seconds, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior Callie Jones placed second in the women’s heptathlon with 5,864 points, according to Tech Athletics. This mark placed her inside the top five of the country and second all-time in Tech history.
In the women’s 800-meter race, junior Michaela Lewis recorded a time of 2:05.49 which gave her a fourth-place finish, according to Tech Athletics. This time is the sixth-best time in Tech history.
In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, sophomore Sylvia Schulz placed second with a time of 58.10 seconds, according to Tech Athletics.
With multiple records broken and new accolades for the Tech track & field team will continue their races in the NCAA West Regionals starting May 25 in Arkansa.
