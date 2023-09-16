Tech claimed their first victory of the season against Tarleton State 41-3 behind career nights for senior running back Tahj Brooks and senior cornerback Malik Dunlap.
In the first half, Brooks eclipsed his single-game rushing record of 134 yards. By the end of the night, Brooks totaled 158 yards on 19 carries, according to Texas Tech Athletics.
“He’s a complete back. He’s got really good hands. He’s physical in the run game,” said Joey McGuire, Tech head football coach. “... He’s playing right now at a really high level.”
Brooks started the night strong with a 38-yard run into Tarleton State territory that led to Tech’s first offensive touchdown of the game. Brooks continued to electrify the stadium as he rushed for another big gain in the second quarter, setting up Tech senior kicker Gino Garcia’s 28-yard field goal.
Defensively Tech rarely faltered, surrendering only three points to the highest-scoring offense in the FCS, according to Tarleton State Athletics.
“I was really proud of our team. We created three turnovers, had a chance to have a few more,” McGuire said. “… We had three sacks, I thought our pressure was better on the quarterback.”
With less than four snaps played on defense, Dunlap intercepted and returned a pass 37yards for a touchdown to open the night’s scoring. In the same quarter, Dunlap intercepted a second pass, preventing a fourth down conversion in Tech territory, keeping the Texans off the board. Dunlap’s two interceptions are not only a single-game career high, but also one interception away from tying a single-game school record, according to Texas Tech Athletics.
“It’s kind of like deja vu,” Dunlap said. “I went to sleep last night, I woke up and I swear to god I had a dream that I would get two interceptions.”
A stifling Tech defensive line held Tarleton State without a first down for the first three drives of the game, allowing just 15 total yards. Comprised of super-senior defensive tackles Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford Jr., Tech’s defensive line allowed a singular rush of over 10 yards throughout the first half, shutting down a backfield that averaged 196 yards a game, according to Tarleton State Athletics.
Tech senior defensive end Myles Cole was another member of the Red Raiders recording a career night, sacking Tarleton State sophomore quarterback Victor Gabalis twice. Ahead of tonight, Cole never recorded more than one sack in a single game, according to Texas Tech Athletics.
In the first quarter, Tech scored 21 unanswered points but struggled to return to the endzone for a handful of drives. Two field goals from Garcia would be the lone points scored until Shough was replaced by sophomore quarterback Behren Morton in the third quarter.
Morton shined in his season debut, completing his first touchdown pass of the season on a perfectly placed ball to senior receiver Myles Price. Morton continued to showcase his talent by scoring a second touchdown to start the fourth quarter, giving the Red Raiders a 41-point lead.
“You saw tonight, Behren Morton’s got a lot of talent,” McGuire said. “We’re lucky to have two guys that I feel like can come in and win games.”
Tech junior receiver Jordan Brown joined Brooks, Dunlap and Cole in breaking a personal record, grabbing a career-high 73 receiving yards in one game and his first touchdown of the season.
Tech will begin their Big 12 play 2:30 p.m. Saturday, traveling to Morgantown to take on West Virginia airing on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.