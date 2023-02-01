Texas Tech women’s basketball dropped its third consecutive game Wednesday evening, falling to Oklahoma State, 86-74, at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The Lady Raiders got off to a hot start, shooting 9-10 from the field in the first 10 minutes of play. Six different players contributed to the Lady Raiders’ 22 first-quarter points.
Tech’s hot shooting began to cool down in the second quarter, and the Lady Raiders ultimately ended the half with 14 turnovers and trailed the Cowgirls, 44-36, heading into the break.
The Lady Raiders started off the second half on a 9-0 run, pulling within one point of Oklahoma State’s lead. Senior forward Bryn Gerlich scored 12 of the Lady Raiders' 19 points in the quarter.
Gerlich continued her scoring rampage with nine points in the fourth quarter, but the Cowgirls pulled away with a 16-2 run and ultimately won, 86-74. Tech dropped to 3-6 in Big 12 play and 15-7 overall on the season with the loss.
Gerlich had a standout night in her return to Stillwater, finishing with a career-high 25 points, according to Tech Athletics.
Gerlich and the Lady Raiders will return home to the United Supermarkets Arena to take on Kansas State Sunday Feb. 5 at 1 p.m
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.