Texas Tech women’s basketball dropped its second straight game with a 79-59 loss to the Baylor Bears Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The loss dropped the Lady Raiders to 3-5 in Big 12 play.
The game hosted a reunion of the 1993 National Championship-winning Lady Raiders, which featured current head coach Krista Gerlich.
A scary collision took place in the opening minutes of the contest involving fifth year senior Katie Ferrell and Baylor guard Jaden Owens. Both players were helped off the floor and eventually returned to the game.
Scott took nine out of the Lady Raiders’ 14 shot attempts in the first ten minutes of play, finishing 3-9. In the second quarter, freshman guard Jasmine Shavers scored seven points, making all three of her shot attempts.
The Lady Raiders started off the second half forcing a shot clock violation on the Bears, and embarked on a 7-0 run that narrowed down the Baylor lead to three points. The Bears regained control for the rest of the quarter, finishing the third quarter on an 8-2 run.
The Lady Raiders never found their groove in the final quarter of play despite an eight-point quarter from Shavers. The Bears scored 26 points in the fourth quarter en route to a 79-59 victory. The loss served as the Lady Raiders’ fifth loss in Big 12 play and dropped them to an overall record of 15-6 on the season.
Scott once again led the game in scoring for the Lady Raiders with 22 points and brought in seven rebounds.
The loss also marked the return of freshman guard Bailey Maupin, who missed the last two games due to an ankle injury. Maupin only scored two points in the game, which came midway through the fourth quarter.
Lady Raiders’ head coach Krista Gerlich spoke on Maupin’s return to the floor.
“... We don't want to throw her to the fire too much too soon”, Gerlich said. “We want to make sure we keep her healthy and that she continues to get healthy but I thought that she did a great job of coming in and she was chomping at the bit to play again.”
Maupin and the Lady Raiders will be back at it Feb. 1 where they will take on Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m.
