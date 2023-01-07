Short two of its everyday starters, Texas Tech men's basketball suffered its second straight loss Saturday night, falling to Oklahoma 68-63 in overtime at United Supermarkets Arena. The loss dropped the Red Raiders to 0-3 in Big 12 play.
"It's a marathon, you know, it's not a sprint and we've got a long ways to go," Tech head coach Mark Adams said of conference season. "There have been a lot of situations where teams have started off in the same situation we are (and) have gone on to great things."
"We stay positive, stay in the present, keep getting better, and have some faith in each other and we're gonna be really good, I feel that way," Adams said.
Both teams entered the game winless against Big 12 opponents this season. Oklahoma freshman Milos Uzan described the Sooners' mentality heading into their first road test of the new year.
"I mean it was a must win for us (after) losing the last two conference games by an inch," Uzan said. "I know it's a hostile environment but we've got to pull it through."
Uzan finished with a team-high 14 second-half points, including two game-tying free throws to send the game to overtime.
The Red Raiders were without three familiar faces against Oklahoma, as starters Pop Isaacs (head) and Daniel Batcho (finger), as well as rotation piece KJ Allen were all listed as out against the Sooners.
Freshmen Lamar Washington and Robert Jennings started in Isaacs and Batcho's place, respectively. Notably, Jennings, who entered the game with one made basket in conference play, finished the first half with six points, including his second made three-pointer of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Adams praised Jennings' effort after the true freshman logged a season-high of 23 minutes played.
"I thought Rob did really well ... he got a little bit fatigued and then had some some leg spasms and some cramps and couldn't play as much the second half," Adams said. "But I thought he did really well, made a big three for us and we really needed him, in the second half especially, since Kevin Obanor had to play the whole game practically."
Fresh off a 26-point performance against No. 3 Kansas, Obanor received plenty of opportunity against the Sooners, though he finished just 5-17 with 15 points and seven rebounds.
The Red Raiders thrusted themselves ahead with an 8-0 run early in the first half, and possessed a slim lead for the majority of the half. The Sooners kept themselves within striking distance, and reclaimed the lead with with a three-pointer from senior guard Grant Sherfield.
The make capped off a 7-0 Oklahoma run, which aided the Sooners to a 24-23 halftime lead. As the score indicates, scoring was sparse in the opening half, with both teams finishing below 40 percent from the field.
Oklahoma started to pull away in the second half behind improved three-point shooting, as the Sooners finished the half 6-15 in that department. Four of the makes came from the tandem of Uzan and Jalen Hill, who also combined for 30 of the Sooners' 44 second-half/overtime points.
Senior guard De'Vion Harmon's offensive prowess led the Red Raiders down the stretch, and Tech slowly scrapped its way back into the game. Facing a 48-36 deficit, the Red Raiders went on a crucial 7-0 run to cut Oklahoma's lead to single digits, followed by a separate 8-0 run three minutes later.
A fast break layup from Harmon tied the game at 54 with 1:18 left in regulation, and Tech took the lead a possession later with a layup from Obanor with under 30 seconds remaining.
Uzan tied the game for the Sooners with a 2-2 trip to the free throw line and Tech sophomore Jaylon Tyson missed the game-winning three as time expired to send both teams to their first overtime of the season.
Senior forward Jalen Hill took over for the Sooners in the extra period, scoring eight of his 18 points in overtime alone. Tech matched Oklahoma early in the period, but two missed free throws from junior D'Maurian Williams gave the Sooners the breathing room they needed, as Washington's game-tying three was blocked to solidify the win for OU.
Harmon scored 21 of his team-high 23 points after the first half, finishing 9-15 from the field to go along with four rebounds and three assists.
The Red Raiders hit the road for their next two contests, Jan. 10 at Iowa State and Jan. 14 at Texas, as they look to climb back into the Big 12 race.
