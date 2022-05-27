Texas Tech was eliminated from the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship with a 6-5 loss to Kansas State at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The game bled into extra-innings, ultimately lasting four hours and seven minutes, as the Wildcats scored in the ninth and 11th innings to secure a date with Oklahoma in the next round.
For Tech, the loss marked the first this season against KSU as they were previously 4-0 against the Wildcats, including a 5-3 first round victory on Wednesday.
The Wildcats tagged Tech starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell for three runs in the second inning after not scoring until the seventh inning of their first matchup with the Red Raiders.
The first three K-State batters of the inning reached base, starting with shortstop Nick Goodwin, who led off with a solo home run that sailed over the left field wall. A double and an infield single followed before KSU catcher Justin Mitchell extended the lead to three with a two-run single.
Birdsell worked his way in and out of two-on, no-out jams in the third and fifth innings to keep the Red Raiders within reach. He was pulled after surrendering the game-tying RBI single off the bat of designated hitter Brady Day with no outs in the seventh inning.
The Big 12 Pitcher of the Year finished with a line of four earned runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking three. He recorded his 100th strikeout of the season to end the second inning, according to Tech Athletics.
KSU starting pitcher German Fajardo cruised through the first two rotations of the Tech lineup, with his only base runner during the stretch coming on the first at-bat of the game when he hit senior left fielder Easton Murrell.
The hit-by-pitch marked Murrell's 26th of the season, putting him in sole possession of second on Tech's all time single season list, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore second baseman Jace Jung provided Tech's first run of the game in the fourth inning, drilling a single to right field that advanced junior catcher Cole Stilwell to third after he had been hit to start the inning. Junior designated hitter Ty Coleman got Tech on the board the very next batter with a sacrifice fly.
Coleman struck again with a two-run double in the sixth inning that tied the game at three. The RBIs were Coleman's 58th and 59th of the year, trailing only senior shortstop Kurt Wilson (63) for most on the team, according to Tech Athletics.
Coleman would end up scoring on a wild pick off attempt to temporarily put the Red Raiders in front 4-3.
With the scored tied at four, sophomore center fielder Dillon Carter put together a seven-pitch at-bat that resulted in a go-ahed RBI single off KSU reliever Blake Corsentino to get the run right back for Tech.
Redshirt-sophomore right-handed pitcher Austin Becker entered with one out in the eighth, and pitched into the ninth with a chance to secure his second save of the week.
K-State left fielder Dominic Johnson initially reached on a leadoff infield single after senior third baseman Parker Kelly's throw to first was offline, but Stilwell retrieved it and quickly shoveled it to freshman first baseman Hudson White, who tagged out Johnson after he had briefly taken off for second.
The play resulted in a video review and plenty of back-and-forth between Johnson and the Tech dugout, with Johnson ultimately being ejected.
A pair of singles and a walk proceeded to load the bases for Becker, who's wild pitch with two outs in the inning tied the game for the Wildcats.
The game bled into extra-innings, with KSU reliever Ty Ruhl pitching 3.2 no-hit innings to shut down for the Tech offense.
In the top of the 11th inning, senior left fielder Easton Murrell misplayed a pop fly that nearly hit the roofing in Globe Life Field and couldn't make the catch, allowing KSU center fielder Cole Johnson to reach second. A bunt advanced him and second baseman Josh Nicoloff executed an RBI sacrifice bunt of his own to score the go-ahead run for Kansas State.
Dylan Phillips, who started the game for the Wildcats at first base, took the mound for the home half of the 11th and pitched a 1-2-3 inning to send the Red Raiders packing.
K-State overcame a total of 14 runners left on base in the win, as it batted 3-14 with runners in scoring position. Head coach Pete Hughes praised his team's resiliency after the win.
"It's a high-character win for our program," Hughes said. "(We) could have packed it in a couple days ago, could have packed it in three or four different times during that game. Guys just keep figuring out ways to win."
Tech will now wait until Monday to find out its placement in the NCAA Tournament.
Tech head coach Tim Tadlcok said the team will need to move on from this loss quickly with regionals looming.
"Reginals will get here pretty quick," Tadlock said. "We'll give them a day (to regroup) obvisously when we get home."
"There's work to be done ... you gotta play a batter brand of baseball," he added.
