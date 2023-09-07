After conceding a second-half equalizer, Texas Tech soccer snapped its five game winning-streak in a 1-1 stalemate against Arizona at the Mulcahy Soccer Stadium.
The night's proceedings began after a 16th minute set-piece routine was finished off by Tech freshman midfielder Sam Courtwright. With the goal, Courtwright now sits at seven goal contributions for the season.
Despite a 9-7 shot advantage in the first half, Arizona could not find a way past Tech’s defense, which had only surrendered three goals all season prior to the match. As a result, the Red Raiders headed into the dressing rooms with a 1-0 advantage.
The Wildcats continued to knock on the door early in the second half out-shooting the visitors 5-0 in the first 20 minutes after the break.
Arizona finally got its breakthrough in the form of a 62nd-minute equalizer from sophomore midfielder Sami Baytosh after receiving a low-driven cross into the six-yard box by freshman defender Hurge Aranda.
The goal came after Aranda stole possession from a Tech defender high up the field, highlighting the aggressive nature in which the Wildcats played.
The proactive approach Arizona had in the game was a major factor in Tech giving up 15 shots in the game, marking the first time this season the Red Raiders allowed double-digit shot attempts from an opposing team.
The equalizing goal for Arizona not only denied Tech a win, but also a chance for fifth-year Tech goalkeeper Madison White to collect her 30th career clean sheet, a would-be program record.
Tech will remain in the state of Arizona for its next game, taking on Arizona State at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10 airing on the Pac 12 Network.
