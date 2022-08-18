Texas Tech soccer opened up its 2022 season with a 2-0 victory over Troy University at John Walker Sports Complex on Thursday. The win marks a second straight season-opening win for the Red Raiders, who defeated UTEP 1-0 in Lubbock last August.
The first goal of the Red Raiders’ season came via midfielder Charlotte Teeter, who connected with defender Macy Blackburn in the 22nd minute and lofted the ball over Troy keeper Lindsey LaRoche to break the scoreless tie.
Teeter, a graduate student who also serves as Tech's co-captain, finished with two goals during her senior season in 2021. She credited her teammates, specifically Blackburn, with creating the opportunity for her to tally the Red Raiders’ first point of 2022.
“The forwards cleared out a lot of space.” Teeter said. “Macy, when she has the ball, she’s gonna play it to you where you want it. That’s exactly what she did and it worked out.”
Blackburn, who led the Red Raiders in assists (9) as a freshman, entered the night as Tech’s lone representative on the preseason All-Big 12 team. The sophomore took an opportunity after the game to return some praise back to Teeter.
“She’s not only an amazing player, but she’s an amazing captain,” Blackburn said. “Just getting to see her succeed and see her score makes me so happy. I love getting to play on her side.”
Blackburn assisted each of Tech’s goals, including a 48th minute cross that connected with sophomore forward Ashleigh Williams, who proceeded to head it into the lower left-hand corner to extend the Red Raider lead to two.
Blackburn acknowledged her role as a playmaker on the team and credits her teammates as being the ones to finish her deliveries.
“Assisting is one of my attributes and I love crossing but, obviously, it’s the girls that are putting it in the back of the net,” Blackburn said. “(With) my position, I get those opportunities but like I said, it’s the girls who put it in the back of the net.”
Thursday night marked collegiate debuts for seven of Tech’s 10 freshmen, including Kylie Bahr, who started at defender for the Red Raiders. Tech head coach Tom Stone said the game, which featured 23 different Red Raiders seeing playing time, gave his team the opportunity to get competitive experience against the Trojans.
“I think a lot of people came off and did really well,” Stone said. “We call them game changers, and they were definitely game changers tonight.”
The Red Raiders now look ahead to Sunday, when they will return to John Walker Soccer Complex to take the Arizona Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.