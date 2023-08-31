In a matchup of undefeated teams, Texas Tech soccer routs North Texas 6-1, powered behind their forward line of junior Ashleigh Williams and graduate student Alex Kerr as the Red Raiders set a season-high goal tally.
Prior to tonight's defeat, North Texas had only conceded one goal in four games. After the game, Tech soccer head coach Tom Stone said that the intensity to open the game was paramount.
“We wanted to put pressure on ‘em to see if they could stand up to our best. We came out of the locker room ready to go,” Stone said. “We sensed it early because we had three misses in the first like two minutes… . We just kept pushing, and once they started to fall, then they all kept falling.”
With a pair of first-half goals, Williams reached a tally of nine for the season, matching her total from last year.
Williams’ partner up top, Kerr, also scored a pair of first half goals, along with a third in the 68th minute.
Kerr’s hat-trick takes her to a total of six goals for the season, matching a career-high she had previously established during her time at Vanderbilt.
Stone said in regard to Kerr Tech was eager to reel in the forward after she became available in the transfer portal.
“We jumped in with both feet, and we had to fight off half the SEC because she'd been scoring on them,” Stone said. “All these SEC teams wanted her and we’re like ‘No! Come to Texas, have the experience of a lifetime,’ and we’re so thankful that she did because you need numbers, you need girls who can put the ball in the back of the net.”
Coming out of the half, the Mean Green looked reinvigorated despite a 4-0 deficit, setting up a high press in an attempt to reclaim possession higher up the pitch.
The tactic immediately paid dividends for UNT as sophomore forward Summer Brown stole possession from a Tech player in the 47th minute, creating a one-on-one situation with Tech’s fifth-year keeper Madison White.
Brown won the battle by slotting the ball past the Tech keeper, taking the scoreline to 4-1 in Tech’s favor.
North Texas created further chances with their speedy forwards making runs behind Tech’s defense. However, North Texas ultimately could not shore up their defense as Tech piled on two more goals, taking the score to 6-1.
Another highlight on the night for Tech was freshman midfielder Sam Courtwright, who had two assists. The first assist set up Williams’ opening goal and the second finding Williams at the back post after some swift footwork.
Williams talked about Courtwright and the flair she brings to the pitch.
“Sam (Courtwright) is very cheeky, very, very cheeky,” Williams said. “She’s always pulling something out of nowhere and always trying different things.”
Tech will ride a four game win streak heading into their next match against Abilene Christian 1 p.m. Sep. 3.
