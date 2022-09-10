After seeing a 14-point halftime lead slip away, Texas Tech football defeated No. 25 Houston 33-30 in double-overtime at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday. Sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith took a nine-yard scramble into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.
Following Tech's first overtime game of the season, McGuire praised his team as "the toughest, hardest working, most competitive team in the country."
"(We) play for four quarters and if they give us free football, we're gonna play for five quarters," McGuire said. "I'm really proud of the players ... we'll enjoy this for 24 hours and get back to work."
After getting on the board first with a 25 yard field goal from kicker Trey Wolff, Tech went scoreless on its next three drives as Houston's defense stifled the Red Raider running attack. Tech finished the first quarter with -9 yards rushing on nine attempts.
Tech's defense kept the Cougars out of the end zone for the entire first half and extend its lead to multiple possessions with a pair of big receiving touchdowns to end the half. Sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith connected with sophomore wide receiver Nehemiah Martinez for a 43-yard touchdown, followed by a 54-yard touchdown to junior wideout Myles Price.
"I felt really good about coming out of halftime, we had a lot of energy," McGuire said.
Houston responded by scoring 14 unanswered points, including a fourth quarter interception by Houston defensive back Jayce Rogers that he returned for a touchdown that tied the game at 17.
Smith finished his first start of the season with two touchdowns and three interception while adding 28 yards and a score on the ground as well. Despite his struggles, McGuire said Smith had the respect of his teammates throughout the game.
"At the end of the day, when different things happen, it's not just one person," McGuire said. "He has a very strong voice in that locker room ... so there were a lot of guys that had his back and said 'keep playing' ... it was fun to see."
Following Smith's third interception of the game, Houston kicker Bubba Baxa kicked a 35 yard field goal to give Houston took its first lead with just 37 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
34 seconds later, the Red Raiders found themselves in field goal range, partially thanks to a 27 yard rush by Smith on the opening play of the drive. Smith said the offense practices numerous close-game scenarios and that it helped when it mattered most.
"Those are things we go over in practice ... I'm pretty sure we had an exact where we have 38 seconds, we need a field goal and we have one timeout," Smith said. "This all stuff the coaches prepared us for and I just did my job."
Tech senior kicker Trey Wolff nailed the 47 yard field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime. For Wolff, who missed a 45 yard attempt earlier in the game, the kick marked a career-long, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders found themselves with their backs against the wall once again in overtime, facing a 4th & 20 and needing a touchdown to extend the game. Smith connected with redshirt wide receiver Jerand Bradley near the Tech sideline for a 21-yard gain to extend the drive.
Smith praised Bradley and his offensive line for giving him the opportunity to make the play.
"I knew that if something wasn't there right away, I gotta prolong the play just to see if somebody would get open and luckily JB made a big time catch," Smith said. "Without the o-line and without the whole team that play wouldn't have happened."
Three plays later, junior running back Tahj Brooks tied the game with a four-yard touchdown run. The touchdown was Brooks' fourth of the season.
After Tech's defense held the Cougars to a field goal in their next drive, Smith scored the deciding touchdown: a nine-yard scramble that he took into the end zone.
The win marked Tech's first over a non-conference ranked opponent since 19898, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior linebacker Kosi Eldridge said he had no doubt in the outcome of the game with Smith under center.
"Right before that play started, I literally said 'in Donny I trust'," Eldridge said, who contributed six tackles and a sack. "I knew Donny was gonna take me home ... it was good to see."
Up next for "Donny" and the 2-0 Red Raiders is a trip to No. 18 North Carolina State next Saturday for their first road game of the season.
