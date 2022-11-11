Both Texas Tech cross country teams competed in the NCAA Mountain regional meet Friday at the University of New Mexico North Golf Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The men earned a 15th place finish overall, while the women strung together 18th, according to Tech Athletics.
For the women, freshman Hannah Spears stepped up and led the way, clocking in a time of 22:15.50 in the 6K race. Spears achieved a 90th place finish while also recording a new personal best in the race.
Senior Halena Rahmaan followed Spears, crossing the finish line 104th with a time of 22:44.90. A trio of Red Raiders rounded out the team’s scoring as Cassandra O’Pry (23:20.90), Adele Clarke (23:48.70) and Taylor Linbaugh (24:11.60) all crossed the finish line in short succession to each other.
Junior Edward Rush paced the men’s side, boasting a time of 30:05.10 en route to a 70th place finish. Rush cruised to a new personal best which previously sat at 34:51.70, according to Tech Athletics.
Trailing Rush was senior runner Matthew Maki, crossing the finish line in 78th place with a time of 30:18.0.
Sophomore runner Samuel Ashley was the third Red Raider to record a new personal best, clocking in a time of 30:45.0, which was enough for a 90th place finish. Entering Friday’s meet, Ashley’s previous personal best time was 34:57.0.
Kirk Zuber (93rd, 30:51.50) and Trey Leathers (113th, 32:10.60) were the next Tech runners to cross the finish line and concluded scoring for the team.
Both Red Raider teams will now await the decision of the NCAA D1 Cross Country Subcommittee to determine if either Tech side will earn an at-large bid into the NCAA Championships Nov. 19 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
