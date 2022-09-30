Both Texas Tech cross country teams competed in the Joe Piane Invitational at Notre Dame University Friday; the men’s team achieved a fourth-place finish and the women’s team finished ninth-place in their respective races, according to Tech Athletics.
Edward Rush led the way for the men’s team, helping propel them to gain 142 points while also running a new personal best 5-mile time at 24:36.80. Rush finished ninth place overall while fellow runner Matthew Maki was the next Red Raider to cross the finish line in 16th place with a time of 24:51.40.
Freshman Trey Leathers reached the finish line sitting in 30th place (25:12.40), with Kirk Zuber and Jaden Tumale rounding out the lineup for Tech at 36th and 51st place, respectively.
The women’s side for Tech was able to grab 242 points in the Gold 5K, which was good enough for a ninth place finish out of 19 competing teams.
Senior Halena Rahmaan guided the team throughout the meet, registering a time of 17:39.00, which resulted in an 18th place finish for Rahmaan. Freshman Hannah Spears was the next Red Raider to complete the course, rounding out a time of 18:18.20, landing her in 47th place. Adele Clarke followed Spears at 51st place (18:23.50). Taylor Limbaugh and Cassandra O’Pry finished out the Tech side, turning in times of 18:37.50 and 18:44.80, respectively.
Despite not finishing in the top 20 of runners overall, both Spears and Clarke were able to finish in the top 10 of competing freshmen at the meet, according to Tech Athletics.
Up next for the Red Raiders is a trip south to College Station where they will compete in the Arturo Barrios Invitational Oct. 15.
